‘Grand Christmas parties’: Capitol to forego them after twin disasters

Cebu Provincial officials applaud with the lighting of the Capitol’s Christmas tree. | Capitol PIO

CEBU CITY — The Cebu Provincial government will forego its traditional grand Christmas celebrations this year, with Gov. Pamela Baricuatro announcing a more modest and reflective Yuletide season in light of the twin disasters that recently struck the province.

Baricuatro made the announcement during the Capitol’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Monday, December 1, where employees, officials, and spectators gathered for what has long been considered the symbolic start of Cebu’s holiday season.

Deeper meaning

But this year’s ceremony, she said, carried a meaning far deeper than festive tradition.

READ: Why choose an intimate Christmas celebration?

Addressing the crowd after the 40-foot tree lit up, the governor noted that 2025 had been one of the most difficult years Cebu had faced—from the destructive earthquake to the successive blows of Typhoon Tino, Uwan, and Verbena.

These calamities, she said, claimed lives, displaced families, and left communities struggling to rebuild.

“We stood trembling through an earthquake. We held our breath as three storms battered our towns. This year tested Cebu in ways we will never forget,” Baricuatro said.

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No large-scale Christmas party

In recognition of the grief and ongoing recovery across the province, Baricuatro said the Capitol would not hold its usual large-scale Christmas party. Instead, individual offices may hold simple and smaller gatherings to allow employees to still mark the season without extravagance.

“This Christmas is not about grand celebrations. It is about reflection. About choosing to be better, kinder, and more united. Cebu deserves a gentler tomorrow, and that tomorrow begins with us,” the governor explained.

READ: Cebu City told: Skip lavish Christmas parties

Collective recovery

Baricuatro described Cebu’s collective recovery as a family effort, with communities “hurting together, rebuilding together, and now, hoping together.”

Calling Christmas a season of healing, she urged Cebuanos to embrace reconciliation and compassion as the province enters a new year.

The governor also expressed gratitude to local government units, national agencies, foreign partners, non-profit organizations, volunteers, the religious sectors, and private individuals who supported the province’s relief efforts in recent months.

She, likewise, thanked Capitol employees and Cebuanos for their resilience, saying their strength inspires the provincial government to “be better public servants.”

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Light always returns

The evening’s lighting of the Capitol Christmas tree, she added, served as a reminder that “light always returns” and that Cebu’s recovery would continue through unity and care for one another.

“So together, let us welcome a Christmas of hope—and a new year grounded in humility, unity, and love for Cebu,” Baricuatro said.

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