Cebu City seniors to receive cash aid on Dec. 11

The Cebu City government will distribute two months’ worth of financial assistance to senior citizens on December 11. | Cebu City PIO/Allan Cuizon

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Senior citizens in Cebu City are set to receive P2,000 in financial assistance from the local government on Dec. 11.

Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. announced that the payout covers the months of November and December as part of the Senior Citizens’ Financial Assistance Program.

“This is part of our commitment to honor your contributions, support your daily needs, and ensure that no lolo or lola is left behind,” Archival said on a social media post on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

READ: Over 7,000 waiting Cebu City seniors to finally get aid on Oct 25

October payout

Meanwhile, over 7,700 beneficiaries, who have been waiting for the release of their cash assistance since May 2024, already received their share of cash from City Hall on October 25.

The allocation for the cash aid was included in Supplemental Budget No. 2 (SB2) amounting to P40.8 million that was sourced from government savings.

READ: Cebu City seniors turn to court over financial aid restrictions

City Ordinance No. 2453 allows the release of P12, 000 cash aid per year to qualified senior citizens on a quarterly basis.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP