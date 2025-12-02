Flood control mess: DPWH exec pleads not guilty to graft charge

By: Faith Argosino - Inquirer.net | December 02,2025 - 11:15 AM

Juliet Calvo (inset), Department of Public Works and Highways Mimaropa maintenance division chief, attends her arraignment before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. | Photo by Faith Argosino/INQUIRER.net, inset from DILG Philippines/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mimaropa maintenance division head Juliet Calvo, linked to alleged anomalies in a flood control project, pleaded not guilty to a graft charge before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday.

Calvo entered her plea during her arraignment before the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division.

Her eight co-accused — DPWH Mimaropa officials earlier arrested in connection with the alleged anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro — had already pleaded not guilty during their separate arraignment last week before the same division.

READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them

Those who earlier entered a not guilty plea were:

Dennis Pelo Abagon, OIC-Chief, DPWH Mimaropa Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division; Regular Member, Bidding and Awards Committee (now OIC-Chief, Planning and Design Division)

Gerald A. Pacanan, DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director

Gene Ryan Alurin Altea, Assistant Regional Director (now Director, DPWH Bureau of Maintenance)

Ruben delos Santos Santos Jr., Assistant Regional Director

Dominic Gregorio Serrano, Chief, DPWH Mimaropa Construction Division

Felisardo Sevare Casuno, Project Engineer III

Lerma Dotado Cayco, DPWH Mimaropa Bidding and Awards Committee Account IV

Engr. Montrexis Tamayo, OIC, DPWH Mimaropa Planning and Design Division

All officials are currently under government custody.

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