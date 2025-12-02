Flood control mess: DPWH exec pleads not guilty to graft charge
MANILA, Philippines — Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Mimaropa maintenance division head Juliet Calvo, linked to alleged anomalies in a flood control project, pleaded not guilty to a graft charge before the Sandiganbayan on Tuesday.
Calvo entered her plea during her arraignment before the anti-graft court’s Fifth Division.
Her eight co-accused — DPWH Mimaropa officials earlier arrested in connection with the alleged anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro — had already pleaded not guilty during their separate arraignment last week before the same division.
READ: P50-B flood control projects in Cebu: ICI, DPWH validating them
Those who earlier entered a not guilty plea were:
- Dennis Pelo Abagon, OIC-Chief, DPWH Mimaropa Quality Assurance and Hydrology Division; Regular Member, Bidding and Awards Committee (now OIC-Chief, Planning and Design Division)
- Gerald A. Pacanan, DPWH Mimaropa Regional Director
- Gene Ryan Alurin Altea, Assistant Regional Director (now Director, DPWH Bureau of Maintenance)
- Ruben delos Santos Santos Jr., Assistant Regional Director
- Dominic Gregorio Serrano, Chief, DPWH Mimaropa Construction Division
- Felisardo Sevare Casuno, Project Engineer III
- Lerma Dotado Cayco, DPWH Mimaropa Bidding and Awards Committee Account IV
- Engr. Montrexis Tamayo, OIC, DPWH Mimaropa Planning and Design Division
All officials are currently under government custody.
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