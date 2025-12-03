BE Grand Resort Bohol lights up the Christmas season 

BE Grand Resort Bohol welcomed the holidays with a night that blended artistry, community, and renewal.

BE Grand Resort Bohol is not just creating spaces. They are creating moments worth returning to.

What began as a showcase of creativity through The Grand Bohol Harvest unfolded into two milestones that reflect BE Grand’s vision to grow with the community and give guests more reasons to come home to Bohol.

A Christmas tree lighting that carries the spirit of community

The resort’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting took center stage as families, partners, and guests gathered to welcome a season of warmth and shared hope. This year’s Christmas display tells a story beyond its sparkle. Benny the Bear, the beloved mascot of BE Grand, stood proudly in a Barong Tagalog to symbolize the sincerity of a Boholano welcome.

The highlight of the display is a trio of unique Christmas trees created in collaboration with Blue Grass Project. Inspired by the resilient gabi-gabi plant, these trees were adorned with ornaments made from recycled BE plastic bottles and repurposed hotel materials. The concept embraces the beauty of heritage and sustainability, reminding visitors that the season is not only about celebration but also about caring for the environment and community that surround the resort.

Adding a touch of nostalgia is the Gingerbread House inspired by ancestral Hispanic-Filipino homes. It reflects the joy of family gatherings filled with food, laughter, and stories passed down across generations. BE Grand’s holiday installation becomes more than décor. It becomes a reminder that hope is carried through the shared moments we create with others.

This year, the Christmas Tree Lighting becomes a renewed symbol of the resort’s promise to care. It celebrates the bond between BE Grand and the people it serves, a relationship rooted in hospitality, heritage, and a shared vision for a brighter community.

The Spa by Solienne opens, offering a space to rest and reconnect

The celebration continued with another milestone that speaks to BE Grand’s evolving purpose. The resort officially opened The Spa by Solienne, a serene sanctuary inspired by the calm rhythm of island life.

Solienne offers guests a selection of treatments crafted to restore balance. From Swedish and Shiatsu to Thai, Combination, and Dry Spot massages, each therapy blends centuries-old healing traditions with modern wellness practices.

The spa currently features four operational rooms during its soft opening, including two single and two double rooms, allowing both solo guests and pairs to experience uninterrupted relaxation.

Solienne is open daily from 1 PM to 10 PM, welcoming those who want to pause, recharge, or simply enjoy a moment of quiet away from their busy routines. The opening represents more than a new facility. It embodies BE Grand’s goal to shape a place where guests can celebrate, rest, and rediscover what it means to feel at home.

Through its celebrations and new offerings, BE Grand Resort Bohol continues to evolve as a destination that honors tradition while embracing progress. Whether it is through culinary showcases, creative collaborations, sustainable practices, or wellness experiences, the resort is shaping an environment that speaks to both heart and memory.

The message of the night was clear. BE Grand Resort Bohol is not just creating spaces. They are creating moments worth returning to. They are giving guests more ways to remember Bohol and more ways to feel at home every time they visit.