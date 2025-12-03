A blooming spectacle at BE Grand Resort Bohol 

The island of Bohol is having one of its most visually impressive weeks of the year as the Bohol International Flower and Fashion Festival (BIFFF) unfolds at BE Grand Resort Bohol.

BE Grand Resort Bohol strengthen Bohol’s tourism identity, build spaces where local creativity can thrive, and welcome global talent to collaborate, learn, and celebrate culture together.

The event brings together global floral artistry, local talent, fashion, and the kind of cultural storytelling that has become a proud signature of the province.

Where flowers meet fashion

This year’s festival is not just bigger. It feels more intentional, more collaborative, and more reflective of how Bohol positions itself in the global creative scene.

Inside the BE Grand Convention Centre, visitors walked through a living gallery of unique floral arrangements built by 27 award winning florists from Europe, Asia, and the Pacific. Each presenter showcased installations that blend imagination with cultural influence.

While the floral displays are the heart of the daytime scene, the night belongs to fashion. For the festival’s finale event, BE Grand Resort Bohol transformed into a runway, giving Filipino designers and international florists a shared canvas. A series of ensembles merged couture and natural elements into pieces that are both imaginative and deeply rooted in cultural identity.

Designers and florists collaborated closely to create outfits that carry their individual signatures while telling a unified story. It is a celebration of how talent from different parts of the world can converge in a small island province and create something that resonates beyond aesthetics.

“Each florist invited will have to do 3 pieces, 1 is the pedestal piece, which is the theme of the country. Number 2 is the collaboration of the florist and invited designers in the bridal segment. The third is a modern take, it has to be motion, gen Z, very upbeat.” shared Micheal Yu, the organizer and event coordinator for the BIFFF.

This collaboration is also a testament to BE Grand’s commitment to platforming creativity. As Nova Noval, Chief Operating Officer of the BE Group of Companies, shared during the event, “This pride and joy is very humbling. In a time when so much feels uncertain, we are given the opportunity to showcase that life remains beautiful… and that Bohol is still a place worth visiting.”

Nova also highlighted how the festival has grown in participation and support. “In our third year we didn’t just double but tripled our attendance here at the Grand Con. We started with 15 participants, the next year 21, and now we have 27 designers and florists.” She noted how the event has become a space where hoteliers, creatives, and local talents gather to support each other and bring Bohol’s artistry into the spotlight.

A festival that reflects Bohol’s identity

For Bohol leaders, the festival is more than a showcase but a cultural storytelling. It is heritage preservation through creative mediums. And it is an expression of the province’s responsibility as the country’s only UNESCO Global Geopark.

Governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado emphasized this in his message. “The BIFFF together with the Bohol Food and Wine Festival is a celebration of the bountiful gifts of our province. Through flowers, fashion, and food, we tell the story of who we are.” He added that being recognized globally carries a responsibility to use what is given wisely. “This festival is a way to show that we are not only guardians of our God given gifts but resourceful users of what we have.” The governor closed his message with a sentiment that echoed throughout the night. “Tonight let us bring forward the spirit of Bohol.”

As the festival continues its edition next year, at the same venue, it becomes clear why events like this matter. They strengthen Bohol’s tourism identity. They build spaces where local creativity can thrive. And they welcome global talent to collaborate, learn, and celebrate culture together.

A testament that BE Grand Resort Bohol plays a key role in making this possible by providing a platform that is not just visually stunning but also rooted in community and collaboration. For visitors, the festival is a chance to see beauty unfold in many forms. For Bohol, it is a proud moment to show what the island can create when talent, culture, and imagination come together.