A Grand Feast that tells a story of Bohol: The Bohol Food and Wine Festival 2025

The Bohol Food and Wine Festival at BE Grand Resort Bohol returned with a renewed sense of purpose, bringing together chefs, artists, and hospitality leaders who share a common goal. They want to showcase Bohol through its flavors, stories, and homegrown creativity.

At the heart of the Bohol Food and Wine Festival is a shared belief that stories are better told when people gather around food.

More than a showcase of gourmet dishes, it became a celebration of community. Each plate, each ingredient, and each artistic detail revealed how Bohol’s roots and imagination continue to evolve.

Celebrating local ingredients and community stories

One of the festival’s standout contributors every year is Chef Jenzel from Monkey Bar, who approached his menu this year with a storytelling mindset. For him and his team, inspiration did not come from faraway trends or complex culinary philosophies. It came from home.

He shared that many of the ingredients used in their dishes were sourced from their staff’s own backyards. A notable example is the bago leaf, a humble local ingredient. This simple choice carried a deeper message about sustainability and community support.

Chef Jenzel also highlighted a painting displayed at the event, created not by professional artists but by Monkey Bar’s customers during their third anniversary. Even BE Grand’s own Sir Grand contributed to it. He explained that showcasing the artwork was their way of honoring the community that surrounds and uplifts them. Monkey Bar wanted guests to see that creativity in Bohol lives not only in kitchens but also among the people who gather, dine, and celebrate together.

Looking ahead, Monkey Bar is preparing to introduce an updated anniversary menu inspired by Filipino flavors. The upcoming lineup will champion the slow food movement, prioritizing local sourcing and backyard farmers. This direction reflects a growing desire among Bohol establishments to celebrate homegrown ingredients while contributing to sustainable dining practices.

Where culinary talent meets Bohol’s signature hospitality

While the festival placed a spotlight on food and artistry, BE Grand Bohol showcased the hospitality that anchors it all. General Manager Bryan Lasala shared how the resort’s facilities and service culture position it as a hub for both local and international events.

Beyond the food and artistry, BE Grand Bohol used the festival as a platform to showcase the island’s hospitality. General Manager Bryan Lasala shared how the resort’s facilities support both large gatherings and meaningful celebrations. “Be Grand Resort Bohol has the largest convention center here in Panglao, we can accommodate up to 1,200 guests.”

Lasala noted that the festival perfectly aligned with their mission to give visitors a deeper experience of what Bohol has to offer. “We want our guests to experience the best hospitality here in Bohol.” With the event bringing together local and international culinary talents, the resort aimed to give guests a closer look at what makes their service stand out. “With this event, showcasing local and international talents, we want our guests to come and see BE Grand and experience the BE awesome hospitality service that we can provide.”

At the heart of this celebration is a shared belief that stories are better told when people gather around food. Whether it is through a dish made from backyard ingredients, a painting created by a community, or an event space that brings people together, every detail reflects the spirit of Bohol.