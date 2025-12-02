Villarica Dance School announces Philippine Ballet Theatre’s The Nutcracker to take place on December 5 and 6, 2025 

Villarica Dance School is pleased to announce Philippine Ballet Theatre’s (PBT) The Nutcracker, an iconic Christmas ballet taking place on December 5 at 7PM (GALA) and December 6 at 3PM (MATINEE) at the Centerstage Theatre at SM Seaside City Cebu.

Tickets for PBT’s The Nutcracker are now available at The Atrium in the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu.

This Christmas classic is brought to you by SM Seaside City Cebu, Philippine Airlines, Arthaland, and University of Cebu Medical Center.

This year’s event will feature our country’s National Performing Arts Company for Ballet and Contemporary Dance performing a favorite Christmas classical ballet. Attendees will get to witness PBT’s professional performing artists with guest performances from selected students from the Villarica Dance School. This event is also for the benefit of Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko, the St. Theresa’s College – Cebu Foundation Scholarship Fund, and the VIDA Dance Scholars.

The event is expected to attract anyone from young and old, bringing together dance enthusiasts and supporters of the arts from across the city.

Tickets for PBT’s The Nutcracker are now available at The Atrium in the Mountain Wing of SM Seaside City Cebu. You may also purchase tickets via this link: https://forms.gle/xz8krUB9JSXsBjeE7

Purchase your tickets now, as seats are limited! For more information, please contact: Villarica Dance School through 0915 238 0627 or email vidacebu@gmail.com.