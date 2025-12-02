Archival to convene taxi operators over dirty units, overcharging

Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival calls the attention of taxi operators and drivers in Cebu City to numerous complaints about poorly maintained units and overcharging. | Nestor Archival/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mayor Nestor Archival will convene taxi operators, drivers, and transport regulators as complaints over dirty units and overcharging continue to mount.

In a press conference on Monday, December 1, Archival said the city government would begin by addressing persistent reports from the port area, where passengers have repeatedly complained about taxis refusing to use their meters and charging excessively high fixed fares.

“Giuna nato ang mga pier nga daghan nagreklamo nga mosakay sila ug taxi nga grabe mo-overcharge,” Archival said.

He also acknowledged widespread concerns about the untidy interiors of taxis:

“Regarding taxis nga untidy, I agree with that kay nakasakay gyud ko ug taxi nga ingon ana. Mao na nga we will sit down with CCTO [Cebu City Transportation Office] para ato matan-aw unsay atong direction ani.”

READ: Dizon wants special taxis at airports removed

Meeting first before issuing EO

Archival clarified that the city will not issue an executive order for now. Instead, he wants a collaborative approach involving the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), Traffic Management Coordinating Council (TMC), taxi operators, and drivers.

“Dili pa ta magpagawas ug EO ani. What we will do is we will have a meeting with taxi operators and drivers and TMC, and the moment naa tay ma-come up, mag-EO ta,” he said.

He stressed that any directive emerging from these discussions will focus on cooperation rather than punishment:

“It will not be imposing, but more like an agreement atong buhaton kay this is something beneficial sa Sugbo.”

Possible ordinance for penalties

For now, enforcement measures remain limited. Archival said penalties could only be imposed once the city council passes an ordinance defining violations and corresponding fines.

“For penalties, dili pa ta, not unless naa tay ordinance. Probably, we will ask one in the council to sponsor the ordinance. But for the meantime, atong buhaton is more of hangyo,” he said.

READ: ‘Dirty, foul-smelling’ taxis in Metro Cebu draw council action

City council flags dirty, foul-smelling taxis

Earlier, the city council resolution called for stricter monitoring of taxi cleanliness amid numerous reports of units operating in “unsanitary or unpleasant” conditions.

Authored by Councilor Sisinio Andales, the resolution emphasizes that dirty taxi interiors affect passenger comfort, public health, and Cebu’s reputation as a tourism and business hub.

“Public transportation plays a vital role in shaping the image and comfort of the city. Taxis are among the most frequently used modes of transport,” the resolution stated.

Complaints submitted to Andales’ office cited stained seats, musty odors, dusty air-conditioning systems, and unclean floors.

The resolution reminded taxi operators of their responsibility to regularly clean and sanitize seats, floors, windows, interior panels, and air-conditioning vents.

LTFRB-7, CCTO urged to strengthen inspections

The council also urged the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) Region VII and the CCTO to incorporate hygiene checks in their routine inspections.

Andales said cleanliness should be treated with the same seriousness as roadworthiness, especially for a city that welcomes thousands of travelers daily.

Previous enforcement at Cebu port

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) recently launched clearing operations at the pier following Archival’s directive to address rampant overcharging by both taxi and motorcycle-for-hire (habal-habal) drivers preying on arriving passengers.

During a Peace and Order Council briefing, Archival informed CCPO chief Col. George Ylanan of complaints involving drivers refusing to use meters and demanding fixed, high fares.

In the November 21 operation, police and CCTO personnel issued 11 temporary operator permits, 71 traffic citation tickets, and impounded one motorcycle. Ylanan said similar operations will continue, especially with the holiday influx of visitors.

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