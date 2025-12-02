Sinulog 2026 sets ₱3-million grand prize

Abellana National School’s performance for the Ritual Showdown of the Sinulog Festival 2025 on Sunday, Jan. 19. CDN Digital photo | Josh Almonte

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government confirmed it will offer a P3-million grand prize and host at least 37 contingents for the 2026 Sinulog festival in January.

Mayor Nestor Archival announced on Monday, December 1, that preparations for Sinulog 2026 are “in full swing,” with the city finalizing subsidies for participating contingents and adjustments to festival logistics amid budget trimming and the return of a unified celebration.

“Naa natay klaro nga 37 contingents na mo join as of December 1, 2025,” Archival said in a press conference. “The city will give a subsidy to the contingents.”

READ: Cebu City cuts ₱22M from Sinulog 2026 budget to prioritize Tino recovery

₱3-million top prize stays

Archival confirmed that the Sinulog 2026 competition prizes, including the P3-million grand prize for the Ritual Showdown, will remain unchanged despite budget cuts made by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI).

“Ang ako lang, the same ka successful pero gamay ang gasto. This is something as an achievement kay atong kwarta gastuhon kay mas gamay man sa sauna so advantageous ni nato,” he said.

For context, Sinulog 2025 awarded P3 million prize to the champion of both the Sinulog-Based Ritual Showdown and the Free Interpretation category, with P2 million, P1.5 million, P1 million, and P750,000 going to the succeeding placers.

Budget trimmed to P78 million

Councilor Dave Tumulak, SFI executive committee member, said that while the major prizes will be retained, some adjustments were necessary.

“Duna tay gi-trim down — one is the prizes of the 6th to 10th placers, and naa pud uban nag-cut cost kay nowadays nag-suffer ta ug calamities, angay ihatag sa mga nabiktima sa kalamidad,” Tumulak said.

He said the overall Sinulog 2026 budget was reduced to P78 million, down from the initial P100-million budget.

“Enough ra ni, dili ra ma-hamper,” he assured.

Archival reiterated that the city government will not sponsor private parties, but the festival will still feature official entertainment zones.

“Dili man sponsor ang city ug parties,” he said. “But duna tay ibutang nga activities sa SRP, outskirts somewhere sa Escario, and naa’y concerts sa Plaza Independencia ug sa may IT Park. Mga proposals nga to be finalized.”

Sinulog 2026: ‘United in faith and love’

SFI announced the official theme for next year:

“United in Faith and Love” with the tagline “One Beat, One Dance, One Vision.”

The festival’s major events, including the street dancing, grand parade, and ritual showdown, will remain at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC), as earlier ordered by Archival.

“The Sinulog will go back to the original place where it was conceptualized,” he earlier said. “More people will be able to watch. This is worship of Señor Sto. Niño.”

Preparations ongoing

The city hall and SFI are conducting weekly coordination meetings to finalize crowd management, subsidy allocation, and competitions.

Sinulog 2026 is set for January 18, with activities beginning earlier in the month.

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