Sinulog 2026: Cebu City and Capitol join forces for one festival

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival | Nestor Archiva/ Facebook

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City and the provincial government are finally putting years of Sinulog divisions behind them, with a unified festival set for 2026 and Governor Pamela Baricuatro is slated to dance alongside Danao City performers.

Mayor Nestor Archival confirmed on Monday, December 1, that 37 contingents had already committed to participating in Sinulog 2026.

Governor dancing with Danao performers

Among the highlights of the collaboration is Baricuatro joining Danao City performers, but not as an official contingent.

READ: LIST: Sinulog Festival 2026 Contingents

The unification ends the contentious era during former Mayor Michael Rama’s term, when the provincial government under then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia staged separate celebrations in 2023 and 2024.

The split stemmed from disputes over the venue at South Road Properties (SRP) and safety concerns for provincial contingents.

READ: LOOK: New coins commemorate festivals, Philippine role as 2026 Asean chair

2023 move

In 2023, Garcia withdrew several provincial contingents from the grand parade, redirecting them to a separate Sinulog sa Carmen event. By 2024, the province revived its own “Sinulog sa Lalawigan” at the Cebu City Sports Center, running parallel to the city’s official festivities.

This has caused confusion and tension among participants and spectators, as the two celebrations competed for attention.

Archival said the past divisions will not happen again.

“Niingon siya (She said) [Governor Pam] ‘Nes, we will have one Sinulog— whatever your plan, just tell me,” he said.

Baricuatro joins Danao City contingent

Baricuatro will perform alongside Danao City’s guest performers. This is notable given that Danao City had initially planned to skip Sinulog 2026 to focus on recovery from Typhoon Tino.

Sinulog 2026 is scheduled for January 18, 2026, with major performances, the grand parade, and ritual showdown remaining central to the festival’s signature events.

City officials and the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) continue to coordinate to ensure a smooth and unified celebration for participants and spectators alike.