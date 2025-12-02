Julian Macoy, Cebuano basketball icon, passes away

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball great Julian Macoy passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, a loss that sent shockwaves through the local hoops community.

He was 85 years old.

Tributes poured in across social media as former players, coaches, and fans remembered Macoy’s remarkable career and the legacy he left behind.

READ: Macoy relishes title after long wait

Who is Julian Macoy?

A proud son of Dumanjug, south of Cebu, Macoy is believed to be the only Filipino player to have scored more than 100 points in a single game, a feat he achieved twice. He hit the 100-point mark during his years as a collegiate standout for the Colegio de San Carlos, now the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors from 1955 to 1961.

Macoy, who stands 5-foot-8 first suited up for the Warriors’ high school team from 1955 to 1957 in an article from the late sports journalist Gabriel Malagar. His talent quickly stood out, convincing the late Juan “Dodong” B. Aquino Jr., then USC head coach, to elevate him to the college roster in 1957.

He made an unforgettable debut. In his rookie year, Macoy erupted for 101 points against Cebu Normal School (now Cebu Normal University). A year later, he set a record that remains untouched today, scoring an astonishing 126 points against the Cebu School of Arts and Trades (now Cebu Technological University).

Macoy went on to help USC win the Cebu Collegiate Athletic Association title in 1958 and later led the team to a major intercollegiate championship in Manila, where he earned a spot in the tournament’s Mythical Five and became the only non-Manila player to receive the honor.

He turned pro in 1960 and played for Chevrolet and Yutivo in the Manila Industrial and Commercial Athletic Association (MICAA) until 1970.

A hip injury eventually led him to migrate to Chicago, Illinois, where he worked for nearly three decades with the US Postal Department in Oak Park. He retired in October 2003 and later returned home to Cebu.

Beyond his exploits in local leagues, Macoy also had international experience. He was named an alternate for the Philippine team that competed in the 4th Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, in 1962.

Macoy, hall of famer

In July 1990, he was inducted into the Cebu Sports Hall of Fame, where his iconic Jersey No. 6 was retired — a lasting tribute to his dominance in Cebu collegiate basketball.

After his professional career, Macoy continued shaping the sport.

He served as deputy commissioner of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) from 2005 to 2012, then took over as head coach of the USC Warriors from 2012 to 2014 before moving into a consultant role. He steered USC to a commendable third place finish in 2013, before he stepped aside from being a coach to a consultant, handing the coaching duties to Britt Reroma in 2014 where they won the Cesafi title.

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