DOLE-7: Workers urged to seek help if 13th-month pay is delayed

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the December 24 deadline for the release of the 13th-month pay nears, the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is reminding workers that the benefit remains mandatory and non-negotiable, and that remedies are available for those who still have not received it.

In a news forum, DOLE-7 Senior Labor and Employment Officer Engr. Anna Marie Satorre outlined what workers should do after December 24 if their employers fail to release the mandated payout.

READ: No delays allowed in 13th-month pay, Dole reminds employers

File complaints through SEnA

Satorre said DOLE advises workers to immediately seek assistance through the department’s Single Entry Approach (SEnA), a conciliation-mediation program designed to resolve labor issues within 30 days.

“Pwede siya i-file through online kay naa naman mi online nga website for that, pwede pud sila mu-walk in. So ang process ana sa DOLE is husayon, i-conciliate gyud siya,” she said.

“Workers can file complaints and seek assistance on our website. They can also opt to walk in. The DOLE process is to mediate and conciliate.”

She added that DOLE regularly handles delayed 13th-month pay cases every year, many of which are eventually resolved through SEnA.

According to her, employers are well aware of the requirement and should comply without delay, although some cases still involve late releases.

No deferment for 13th-month pay

In DOLE’s recently issued Labor Advisory No. 16, Series of 2025, the agency emphasized that there is no deferment or suspension in the granting of the 13th-month pay, even after the series of calamities that hit the region.

The advisory reiterates that employers should have prepared for this statutory obligation ahead of time.

Satorre added that the department merely reiterated what the law already mandates.

“The recent calamities, those are unforeseen, dili nato predicted kanus-a siya muabot, but the thirteenth month pay is kahibaw ta nga naa gyud na permanente. So meaning to say, dapat gi-andaman nana siya. I think that is behind the guidelines namo nga wala jud siya’y deferment or suspension when it comes to giving the thirteenth month pay because that is mandated,” she said.

Eligibility

The labor advisory lays out eligibility guidelines, stating that all rank-and-file employees, whether regular, probationary, casual, project-based, or agency-hired, are entitled to the benefit.

Workers who have rendered at least one month of service within the calendar year qualify for a proportionate amount based solely on their basic salary.

The advisory also clarifies that bonuses remain discretionary and cannot replace the mandatory 13th-month pay.

Another section of the DOLE advisory explains that resigned or terminated employees remain entitled to their proportionate 13th-month pay, which must be included in their final pay.

Employers are given 30 days from the effective date of separation to release this amount.

Conciliation process under SEnA

While DOLE has yet to discuss penalties in its advisory, the emphasis remains on conciliation.

The labor advisory highlights that the SEnA process gives both parties a maximum of 30 days to settle the issue, with the goal of releasing the unpaid benefit as quickly as possible.

Furthermore, workers are encouraged to file immediately so DOLE can facilitate the conciliation process and compel employers to comply with the law.

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