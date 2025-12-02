Entitled to receive 13th month pay? Here is how to calculate the amount

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) has outlined how employees are to compute their 13th month pay as the December 24 deadline for its release approaches.

The 13th month pay is a mandatory benefit, DOLE-7 said in its latest labor advisory. It must be granted to all rank-and-file employees in the private sector, regardless of their employment status.

The advisory states that workers are entitled to an amount proportionate to service rendered as long as they have worked for at least one month during the calendar year. Premiums and additional benefits are excluded from the computation. READ: No delays allowed in 13th-month pay, Dole reminds employers

The advisory further clarifies that employers cannot suspend or defer the release of the benefit, noting that the 13th month pay is a permanent and yearly obligation that companies should have prepared for in advance.

DOLE-7 officials stressed that recent calamities do not exempt employers from compliance.

How to compute 13th month pay

DOLE-7 presented a sample computation showing how employees may determine the amount due to them.

1. Add the total basic salary earned during the year.

2. Divide the total by 12 months.

3. The result is the proportionate 13th month pay.

DOLE-7 sample computation

Former employees entitled to benefit

The issuance also reminded workers that they remain entitled to a proportionate 13th month pay even if they resigned or were terminated.

Employers are given 30 days from the effectivity of separation to release the amount as part of the employee’s final pay.

For those who do not receive their 13th month pay after December 24, the labor department encourages requesting for assistance through the Single Entry Approach (SEnA). This allows workers to lodge a request online or through walk-in submission for conciliation.

The process gives both parties up to 30 days to settle an issue.