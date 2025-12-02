Jonathan Yu: From a mathlete to Top 1 of the Civil Engineering exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Among 4,268 passers of the November 2025 Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (CELE), a Cebuano stood on top of the rest.

Jonathan Conrad Yu, 24, of Punta Princesa, Cebu City, emerged as the Top 1 of the November CELE with 91.75 percent rating, a feat that can be traced all the way back to his earliest days as a mathlete.

Jonathan Conrad Yu, Top 1 of the Civil Engineers Licensure Examination (CELE) from the University of San Carlos. | Contributed photo

Yu is a certified mathlete who competed in various mathematics competitions, beginning as early as third grade.

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For a child who had numbers virtually in his veins early on, this training led him to gain skills in facing what many fear, mathematics.

“I would say I had a lot of trainings with math since I was young. Murag na develop jud na skill nako ang logical critical thinking sa math and its related subjects,” he said.

This background strengthened his foundation which he believed played a huge part in his feat in the recent board examination.

Number-inclined path

His interest in math may have faded along the way but the skill to solve and understand never went away.

Despite his inclination to numbers, Yu wasn’t able directly decide on what to take in college as he had two options: Civil Engineering and Computer Science.

His father, James Lim Yu, a registered civil engineer who ventured in business, encouraged him to try the field, pointing out that civil engineering involved a lot of math.

Family photo of Jonathan Conrad Yu during his graduation at the University of San Carlos. | Contributed photo

In Yu’s mind, it was a good field to try and adding to his decision was his friends choosing the same course as well.

“I wasn’t really sure what I wanted, but I thought I’d give it a try,” he said.

He then enrolled in BS Civil Engineering at the University of San Carlos and graduated on December of 2024.

College life went ‘okay’ for him, and Yu says his foundation in math made some aspects of the course easier.

Yet, he admitted that the journey to becoming a licensed civil engineer was not without challenges, particularly the rigorous review for the CELE.

Review to the top

The November CELE was originally scheduled for September, but due to bad weather conditions at the time, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) decided to reschedule it.

Yu had mixed feelings about the delay. He was already excited to take the exam, but the additional two months disrupted his study routine.

His technique of answering at least 150 problems a day, sometimes up to 200 for at least six hours of study was thrown off.

“I just tried to keep studying pero murag naglisod ko ato pag postpone. Sa last two weeks nalang ko nag full study jud balik kay putol putol man after postponement,” he recalled.

Jonathan Conrad Yu competing as a mathlete in the Philippine Mathematical Olympiad at Far Eastern University. | Contributed photo

Enrolling in Megareview and Tutorial Center, Yu quickly showed the potential that others had already recognized.

“I aimed to top because I saw I had the potential which others saw in me. Murag sa ako huna-huna kaya ra i top,” he said. The review center encouraged him to aim high, following his consistent top performance in mock exams.

Despite the pressure, Yu never faltered for a second. He focused on his study methods with a few breaks in between by playing online games with friends.

“I hear what a lot of people are saying where some set certain expectations but I did not listen to them at all ako ra gilapos sa pikas dunggan,” he said.

He also had a few setbacks, especially at first where his knowledge for certain subjects was limited.

As he puts it, “When I started review, I will say weak pakog knowledge In certain subjects. So I really had to double time for those subjects. After a while, naanad napud sa sigeg answer.”

With his strong foundation in mathematics, Yu adapted quickly and continued pushing forward, ultimately leading him to ace the boards.

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From a topnotcher’s perspective

Acing the exam was an unexpected gift for Yu and his plans after that remain uncertain.

“I want to experience the field first then see how it works there. I will just see where life takes me,” he said.

Even as a topnotcher, Yu acknowledged that Civil Engineering is challenging. He emphasized that success in the field is less about memorization and more about understanding concepts.

As he advised, “Keep solving and don’t memorize the formulas and processes. Try to understand what’s going on so that mas dali nimo ma absorb ang concept.”

To future engineers, Yu offered words of guidance on humility and faith.

“You have to put your trust in the Lord and you have to remain humble. There is still so much things you can learn so you have to keep learning,” he said.