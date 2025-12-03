Gourmet Artistry Meets 3D Magic: The Immersive Culinary Journey of Le Petit Chef at Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu

The world of fine dining, with its intricate etiquette and refined atmosphere, can sometimes feel overwhelming. But what if you could trade intimidation for pure, playful enchantment? What if your exquisite multi-course meal came complete with a captivating, full-scale animated show right on your plate?

The adventure awaits! Secure your seat for this unique convergence of entertainment and fine dining—it’s a journey you won’t soon forget.

Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu is proud to host the Visayas’ first-ever 3D cinematic dining experience, welcoming the world’s tiniest, wittiest, and sassiest culinary genius: Le Petit Chef.

A dinner theater revolution

Le Petit Chef, an internationally renowned concept created by the Belgian artistic collective Skullmapping, is far more than just a meal. It is an immersive, unique 3D projection experience that transforms your dinner table into a magical, animated cinematic stage. This is dinner theater where gourmet cuisine seamlessly merges with cutting-edge technology and whimsical storytelling.

The journey unfolds over an engaging 1.5 to 2 hours. It begins with a lively introduction to the little chef and the night’s adventures, followed by a series of high-definition 3D projection mapping shows that perfectly complement—and set the scene for—each dish served.

A Culinary Expedition: The five-course global menu

The featured menu is a thoughtful creation, blending locally and internationally sourced ingredients to craft a truly global flavor profile. Each dish is not just a plate of food, but a chapter in a scrumptious, narrated story:

Burrata Caprese Reimagined

A fun, modern twist on the Italian classic, featuring luscious burrata over vibrant cherry tomatoes, topped with tomato aspic, a crisp pesto tuile, and aged balsamic pearls. The adventure starts with an interactive “farmer moment” where guests freshly clip and cut their own microgreens directly onto the dish, ensuring ultimate freshness and engagement.

Seafood Bisque with Cognac Cream

A rich and flavorful journey across the sea, featuring poached seafood, including a humongous Japanese scallop and a succulent Zamboanga mussel. This velvety bisque is served tableside, enriched with a touch of cognac cream, lobster oil, and micro herbs. The flavor is deep, aromatic, and a luxurious burst of coastal elegance.

French Forest Chicken Roulade

Tender chicken breast roulade (sourced from Brazil), delicately filled with sweet leeks, garlic, and garden herbs. Paired with a butter-basted potato fondant, vibrant edamame, and a rich black truffle sauce, the result is a profoundly smoky and satisfying flavor on the plate.

Surf & Turf: Braised & Broiled Harmony

The ultimate pairing of slow-cooked, red wine-braised beef cheek and charred king prawns, lightly brushed with a rich crab-fat béarnaise. Served alongside a smooth root vegetable puree, a vibrant malunggay (moringa) chimichurri, and crispy shallots. The flavors melt in your mouth—”delicious” is truly an understatement.

Goat Cheese & Saffron Cheesecake

The grand finale features a silky smooth goat cheese and saffron cheesecake resting on a golden butter crust, finished with a whisper of local wild honey. Diners get to test their creativity by designing their own cheesecake, choosing toppings and even having the whipped cream dramatically charred tableside. This interactive experience goes delightfully beyond the plate.

Scrumptious storytelling and world-class service

The Le Petit Chef journey is a one-of-a-kind visual and culinary spectacle that guests of all ages can relish, perfect not only for date nights but also for an extraordinary family dinner. Le Petit Chef offers a special kids menu for the little ones aged 12 and below, with a menu that perfectly suits their taste. It’s a feast for the eyes, a symphony for the ears, and an exquisite flavor bomb for the palate.

By successfully hosting this sophisticated global concept, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu demonstrates its commitment to bringing world-class culinary innovation and entertainment to its guests, reaffirming its status as a premier destination resort.

The adventure awaits! Secure your seat for this unique convergence of entertainment and fine dining—it’s a journey you won’t soon forget.

Reserve now: https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani-mactancebu/dining/le-petit-chef-mactan-cebu/