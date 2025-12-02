Cesafi: BC Cheetahs beats CIT-U to strengthen Final Four push

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs stayed steady at No. 3 in the standings as the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball Final Four approaches, pulling off a narrow 70-68 win over the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Wildcats Monday night, December 1, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The victory moved Benedicto College to a 9-3 record, marking one of the program’s strongest elimination-round runs since joining the league in 2023.

With the Final Four set to start on Saturday, December 6, the Cheetahs are on track to secure the third seed in the knockout round alongside the league-leader UC Webmasters, the second-ranked UV Green Lancers, and the USC Warriors at No. 4. The standings, however, remain volatile as all four teams still have games left this week.

READ: Cesafi: Webmasters escape Cheetahs in thrilling comeback

Four Cheetahs scored in double digits against CIT-U. Kenneth Babalcon put on a superb outing with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Den Rick Orgong added 12 points, five boards, and four steals, while Serge Gabines and Nichol Cabanero chipped in 10 points each.

Benedicto College built its biggest lead at 67-53 late in the game, using its inside presence to outscore the Wildcats 44-36 in the paint.

The Cheetahs managed to hang on despite losing the turnover battle, giving up 32 points off errors compared to their 22. CIT-U’s bench also outperformed BC’s reserves, 45-15, but the Wildcats couldn’t convert those advantages into a win as they dropped to 3-10.

Jerian Marc Abello once again carried CIT-U with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists, and two steals, the only Wildcat to hit double figures. Keith Piodo added nine points, while John Rey Guinita and Serafin Duarte combined for 14.

Benedicto now turns to two crucial games: against the Green Lancers on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:45 PM at the Cebu Coliseum, and against the USJ-R Jaguars on Friday at 7 PM at the USC Downtown Gymnasium.

Winning both could push them into the No. 2 spot, which comes with a twice-to-beat advantage — especially significant since BC defeated UV in their first-round meeting.

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