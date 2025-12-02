Ormoc City’s Christmas tree celebrates rich local biodiversity

Ormoc City Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez (right) and her husband, Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez, lead the lighting ceremony of a giant flower-inspired Christmas tree at the city’s plaza on Monday night (Dec. 1, 2025). Designed by world-renowned Filipino industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue, the structure features layered petals in radiant shades of orange, yellow, green, and blue, creating a striking visual landmark against the night sky. \ Photos grabbed from FB of Vice Mayor Leo Carmelo “Toto” Locsin Jr.

ORMOC CITY, Leyte – Ormoc City has transformed its public plaza into a must-visit holiday destination with the unveiling of a huge flower-inspired Christmas tree, highlighting the city’s rich biodiversity as its central theme.

On Monday night, thousands flocked to the plaza as Mayor Lucy Torres-Gomez and her husband, Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez, led the lighting ceremony.

“We really tried to dress up our plaza since this is the place of convergence for everyone, especially this Christmas season,” Torres-Gomez said.

“The Christmas tree showcases our environment as a central theme because we are all stewards of nature, and we continue to see how climate change affects us,” she added.

Designed by world-renowned Filipino industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue, the structure features layered petals in radiant shades of orange, yellow, green, and blue, creating a striking visual landmark against the night sky.

READ: Mandani Bay Lights Up the Season with ‘Christmas by the Bay’

During the lighting ceremony, Cobonpue explained the symbolism of the colors: blue for the ocean, green for the land, and yellow and orange for the sun.

The installation also depicts upland and underwater biodiversity — a nod to Ormoc’s natural resources and its role as a trading hub in northwestern Leyte.

Crowning the structure is a kalachuchi flower, serving as the tree’s star. The kalachuchi, widely grown across the country, is known for its fragrant and waxy blossoms.

“Most Christmas trees are based on pine trees, which we don’t have in the Philippines. This towering multicolored floral sculpture, which resembles a Christmas bouquet, is something unique for Ormoc,” Cobonpue said.

READ: Kidapawan’s giant Christmas tree made from table used in August festival

The designer also installed 12 pineapple-themed ferries around the plaza, inspired by Ormoc’s famed Queen pineapple — one of the sweetest varieties in the world and widely grown in the city.

“Each of the 12 pineapple ferries represents a month of the year. I hope these ferries help make your wishes come true,” Cobonpue said.

Monday night’s ceremony also featured a parade of lights, cultural performances, a short program, public viewing, a special concert, and a vibrant fireworks display. (PNA)

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