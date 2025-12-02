UC Webmasters break records in Cebu City Olympics swimming events

University of Cebu Webmasters’ swimming team | University of Cebu Swimming Team FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters demonstrated top class performance, breaking swimming records at the 33rd Cebu City Olympics.

The swimming Webmasters collected 21 gold medals and set six of the 18 new meet records at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) pool on November 27 and 28.

UC dominated the secondary division, piling up 21 golds, 11 silvers, and nine bronzes while also breaking six meet records.

Brianna Joelle Pahayahay and Bill Bradley Espinosa powered the Webmasters’ standout performance.

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Pahayahay bagged five gold medals in the secondary girls division, including two new meet records. She swept the 100m breaststroke, 200m individual medley, and 50m breaststroke.

She also matched her own 29.07-second meet record in the 50m freestyle and broke her 200m breaststroke mark of 3:01.76 with a new time of 3:00.58.

Espinosa finished with three golds in the 100m backstroke, 200m IM, and 50m backstroke.

He posted a new 100m backstroke record of 1:02.52, improving his 1:02.68 mark.

He also shattered Mike Gabrielle Dela Cerna’s 29.31 record in the 50m backstroke after clocking 29.17.

UC added two relay records.

The secondary boys’ team reset their 4x50m medley relay record from 1:51.97 to 1:49.55, while the girls registered a new 4x100m medley relay record of 5:20.52, eclipsing Unit 7’s 5:25.97.

UC also won the 4x50m medley relay for both boys and girls, plus the 4x50m freestyle girls’ relay.

Other UC gold medalists in the secondary division were Prince Sealtiel Espinosa (100m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke) and Dionefel Kate Ricarte (200m butterfly, 400m IM).

UP Cebu’s Conejos, CEC’s Sabalande shine

University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu’s Eve Jeszy Conejos matched UC’s brilliance by winning all five of her school’s gold medals in the secondary girls division and setting two new records.

Conejos ruled the 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle, and 200m backstroke before logging a new 1,500m freestyle record of 22:13.88, smashing Belle Jasmine Go’s 23:53.22.

She also topped the 800m freestyle, beating Loraine Dale Echavez’s 1:56.68.

CEC’s Quintin Zee Sabalande finished with three golds and two new records.

He reset his own 26.10 mark in the 50m freestyle with a blistering 24.47 and broke his 100m freestyle record with a new 56.49, improving from 56.89.

He added another gold in the 50m butterfly.

Unit 8’s Keziah Denise Sostinto rounded out the secondary division’s record breakers with a new 50m backstroke time of 35.26, edging Juliete Allysa Sedeno’s 35.28.

She also won the 50m butterfly, while her teammates topped the boys’ 4x100m freestyle relay.

Other secondary division gold medalists included

USC’s Justin Alexis Tan (200m butterfly),

USC’s 4x100m medley relay (boys),

Unit 6’s Henry Ezekhiel Go (400m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 1,500m freestyle, 800m freestyle), and

Unit 7’s Emmery Faith Quicio (100m freestyle, 100m butterfly).

Elementary division

Unit 5 was the most successful delegation in the elementary division, collecting 12 gold medals and two new records.

Their gold medalists included Sanino Monty Cohen (400m freestyle, 200m freestyle), Ram Alex Caballero (50m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke), and Hilary Marie Ylaya, who swept the 50m butterfly, 200m IM, and 100m butterfly.

Unit 5 also won the 4x50m medley relay for both boys and girls. They reset the girls’ 4x50m freestyle relay record with a new 2:21.90, beating their old 2:25.56 mark.

Jake Laurence Bacolod added another record by breaking Lester Ang’s 35.74 50m backstroke mark with a new time of 35.03.

Unit 7’s Sofia Carmel Uy delivered four gold medals, three of them new records. She set new marks in the 100m backstroke (1:16.07), 50m backstroke (34.40), and 100m freestyle (1:08.86), and also won the 50m freestyle.

Unit 2’s Drew Ashton Seguerra claimed four gold medals and two records. He ruled the 200m IM, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, and 50m backstroke.

Seguerra set a new 100m backstroke mark of 1:18.08, beating Anthony Lynn Navarro’s 1:19.13, and posted a new 50m backstroke time of 35.21, surpassing Lester Ang’s 35.74.

Unit 6 also joined the record-setting spree, with their 4x100m medley relay girls posting a new 6:13.36 time, better than Unit 2’s 6:15.91.

Vhaine Jamaira Almario added a gold in the 50m breaststroke, and Unit 6 also won the boys’ 4x50m freestyle relay and the girls’ 4x100m freestyle relay.

USC’s Adriana Erika Ching topped the 400m and 200m freestyle events, while Mary Nivekris Canamo ruled the 100m breaststroke.

Unit 8 capped the meet with a gold in the boys’ 4x100m medley relay.

The 33rd Cebu City Olympics medal tally tabulator has yet to account for all these medals in the official tally for the ongoing meet.

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