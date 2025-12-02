Cebu City Open Dayon-Dayon volleyball tilt set this Saturday

CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño (middle, seated) joins fellow CCSC officials along with Dayon-Dayon personality Ryan Rubi during a meeting. | Photo from Dejano’s Facebook page

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) will launch the first Cebu City Open Dayon-Dayon Tournament on Saturday, December 6, at the old beach volleyball sand court beside Fort San Pedro in Plaza Independencia.

CCSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejaño told CDN Digital that the event is a preview of what they hope will develop into a bigger platform for the homegrown sport, which has long been popular in barangays and towns across the Visayas.

Dejano said one of his priorities as chairman is to give non-mainstream sports more exposure and opportunities while strengthening grassroots development.

READ: Dejaño still CCSC chair, pushes for inclusive sports programs

“Actually, na-conceptualize na nato after thinking nga mahatagan ug exposure ang mga sports nga pang-masa bitaw. Unya kanang dayon-dayon dili na malikayan nga very popular na siya sa mga barangays. So mag-start ta ug small tournament sa dayon-dayon,” he said.

Dayon-Dayon volleyball is a modified version of the sport where players must keep the ball in the air without letting it touch the ground until one side scores. Adding to the challenge, players aren’t allowed to pass or lob the ball to a partner. The name “dayon-dayon” refers to the play’s continuous nature.

The tournament will feature 16 pairs in the men’s division and another 16 pairs in the women’s division. The men will play in a treble format, while the women will compete in quadro. The eliminations will be played in single sets, and the finals will be a best-of-three.

“Initially lalaki ra unta to, thirty-two pairs, pero ang mga babaye gusto man ug quadro nga duwa. Mao giapilan na lang nato ug sixteen teams ka babaye. Amo na gi-classify into Class A, B, ug C para naay level playing field,” Dejaño added.

He also said they are coordinating with well-known dayon-dayon figure and community patron Ryan “Busagak” Rubi.

“Mao man gusto sa atong mayor nga maka-reach out ta sa mga tawo on the ground. Moingon ta ug basketball ug volleyball, naa naman ta daghan tournaments ana. Kani gi-testingan nato ang dayon-dayon volleyball as a trial-and-error. Later on, maybe next year, we will have it bigger gyud,” Dejaño said.

“Malingaw gyud ta ani para sa preparation sa Pasko ani atong tournament,” he added.

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