Liloan PWD missing since Typhoon Tino found dead, laid to rest

The 55-year-old missing PWD was found dead in Jubay, Liloan, Cebu, nearly a month after he was swept away by floodwaters at the height of Typhoon Tino. | Photo courtesy of Cebu People’s Action Center (CPAC)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A person with disability (PWD) who had been missing for nearly a month after being swept away by floodwaters during the onslaught of Typhoon Tino was found dead on Monday, December 1, and was laid to rest the next day, as confirmed by the Liloan police.

According to Police Executive Master Sergeant Eutiquio Prosia Jr. of the Liloan Municipal Police Station, the body was discovered by a backhoe operator conducting clearing work inside a subdivision in Barangay Jubay.

The backhoe operator immediately notified the Liloan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO), which then coordinated with the police and turned the body over to a funeral home.

Prosia said the victim’s family, including his 44-year-old sibling, identified the remains the same day, noting that he was a PWD and had a small right foot. The blue shirt he was wearing also matched the clothes he had last been seen in.

READ: Search and retrieval ops continue for 6 missing in Cebu City after Tino

Liloan PWD victim refused to evacuate home

Family members told the police that the victim was carried away by floodwaters at the height of Typhoon Tino after he reportedly refused to leave their home despite evacuation efforts.

While relatives had evacuated to a nearby school, the victim stayed behind alone.

Prosia said the body was still intact when recovered, and the family expressed certainty about the identification.

He added that the family learned about the discovery through social media posts from the MDRRMO, which had publicly announced that a body was recovered during clearing operations.

The victim’s relatives later proceeded to the funeral home to formally claim the remains that same day.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP