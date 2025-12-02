Alex Eala, Bryan Bagunas picked as flag-bearers in Bangkok SEAG

Alex Eala

MANILA – Tennis sensation Alex Eala and volleyball pillar Bryan Bagunas will be the country’s flag bearers in the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino picked the two of the most recognizable and influential athletes in 2025 to lead the parade of athletes of the biennial meet to be held this month.

“Popularity aside, Alex Eala and Bryan have made impacts in the global sports community, and that makes them the best choice to carry the flag in the SEA Games,” Tolentino said in a news release on Tuesday.

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He said the Philippines has been assigned a 300-member delegation, which could possibly be trimmed to 200 because of the year-long mourning for Queen Sirikit and the Songkhla disaster, during the march around the Rajamangala National Stadium in the opening ceremony.

The Philippines is fielding nearly 1,700 athletes in the SEA Games that programmed 574 events in 50 sports, and which will now be played in two main hubs – Bangkok and Chonburi – after Songkhla was written off because of massive flooding.

The rise of Alex Eala in tennis has been close to phenomenal – she’s now the highest-ranked Filipina in Philippine tennis history in the Women’s Tennis Association, having been the first Filipina to get past the first round of the US Open.

Bagunas, on the other hand, was the main man of the Alas Pilipinas Men’s Team in the FIVB World Championship last September, spearheading a historic victory over many-time African champion Egypt in an FIVB competition, and was instrumental in that “win that got away” against another Asian powerhouse, Iran.

READ: Fil-Am Aleah Finnegan gives a peek at PH team gear for SEA Games 2025

Tolentino said that the choice for flag-bearer or flag-bearers has always been an important task of the POC, and athlete or athletes who have the most impact and inspirational appeal not only to national athletes but to the Filipino youth gain the most premium in the selection.

“It’s about the inspirational appeal, the motivation, and hard work that reaps accomplishment that make an athlete or athletes the best choice for the chore,” he said.

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