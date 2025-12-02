Talisay City Tino flood hero gears up for MCCBL

Elmar Tuburan during the MCCBL launching in Cordova | Photo by Glendale Rosal

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Elmar Tuburan, hailed as a hero during the November 4 Typhoon Tino flash floods, is ready to step on the inaugural Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League (MCCBL) hardcourt.

The Talisay City College captain will play in the MCCBL, hoping to inspire others with the resilience of Talisaynon athletes.

Tuburan, 23, was among the youth who courageously stepped up during the floods in Barangay Lawaan II, one of Talisay City’s affected areas.

With a rope tied around his waist and an empty water container as a makeshift floater, he braved the rushing floodwaters from the overflown Mananga River to rescue over 20 neighbors, mostly elders and children, bringing them to safety.

Helping the hero

For his heroism, Tuburan was recognized through a resolution by Board Member Antonio “Jojo” Bacaltos and honored by Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas.

Despite the accolades, the aftermath of the flood posed new challenges for Tuburan. Much of his basketball gear was swept away, and what remained was covered in mud.

Undeterred, he cleaned and restored what he could, with support from friends and generous donors helping him recover.

“Nahurot gyud mga gamit namo, naay uban gilabhan na lang namo tungod sa lapok. Karon naka recover ko gamay kay naay nitabang nako mga amigo,” Tuburan shared.

Tuburan said that beyond the competition, he hopes his story inspires fellow youth and highlights the resilience of Talisay residents.

“Lipay lang kay nakatabang ko sa akong mga silingan. Wala ko nag duha-duha ato mo dive sa baha. Kaluoy sa Ginuo, wala ko naunsa ug nakaluwas gyud ko sa akong mga silingan,” he said.

READ: Rescuer loses family during Typhoon Tino’s onslaught in Canlaon

MCCBL opening

With the MCCBL set to open on Saturday, December 6, at the Cordova Sports Complex, the Tino flood hero and his team are eager to show that their spirit remains unbroken despite the calamity.

They face Cordova Public College at 2:30 p.m., followed by a 5:30 p.m. matchup against St. Cecilia’s College Cebu.

Talisay City College Sports coordinator Joshua Comeros said joining the MCCBL is not just about competition.

“This is to showcase the resiliency of the Talisaynon people. We want to uplift our school community and show that even after devastation, we can rise and compete wholeheartedly,” Comeros said.

Despite limited practice and the lack of a usable gym, Tuburan and his teammates have been training individually, driven by their excitement to return to the court.

“Walay practice, walay gym magamit, pero excited kaayo makaduwa ug balik. Naningkamot lang gyud mi ug practice individually,” Tuburan concluded.

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