Mandaue City to give workers performance incentives, other yearend perks

Residents and visitors gather for the lighting of the Mandaue City Christmas tree on November 28. | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Regular employees of Mandaue City already received their yearend bonuses, equivalent to a month’s salary last November 15.

The bonuses are part of the annual financial benefits for the city’s regular workforce and is traditionally released ahead of the holiday season.

But in an interview, Mandaue City Administrator Gonzalo Malig-on said regular employees have yet to receive another benefit, the performance-based incentive.

Salary differentials, meanwhile, have yet to be given to job order employees.

READ: ‘Simpler’ Christmas celebrations for Mandaue City Hall employees

Subject to evaluation

Malig-on explained that final amounts are still subject to evaluation, since they are tied to employee performance.

Based on what he currently knows, he said, the amount for regular employees is around P5,000, although the final figure will depend on the results of the city’s assessment.

Malig-on also said the city is also preparing a salary differential for job order workers, barangay health workers, and clean and green personnel.

According to Malig-on, job order workers may receive around P5,000 while barangay health workers and clean and green personnel may receive P2,800. The amounts will be released subject to the approval of the City Council.

He added that this differential is prorated, following the ordinance that covers employees from September 1 to November 30.

This means the amount each worker will receive depends on the number of days worked within that period.

Earlier, Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano said each city employee will receive in-kind perks of ham, tocino, and longganisa.

The city will not hold a centralized Christmas party this year because of recent disasters, including the effects of typhoon Tino.

Instead, gatherings will take place within each department, which the city will provide with food trays.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP