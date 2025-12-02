Four suspects arrested in separate Argao buy-bust operations

Police arrested four drug suspects on December 1 and 2 in separate buy-bust operations in barangays Lamacan and Bug-ot in the town of Argao, Cebu. | Photo courtesy of Argao Municipal Police Station

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four men were arrested after police conducted two buy-bust operations in the southeastern municipality of Argao, Cebu.

Police carried out the operations before midnight on Monday, December 1, and before dawn on Tuesday, December 2, leading to the confiscation of suspected shabu and marked money.

READ: Argao, Cebu buy-bust yields P680,000 shabu, nets high-value target

Two nabbed in Brgy. Lamacan

The first operation took place around 11:40 p.m. on December 1 in Sitio Malinglingon, Barangay Lamacan.

Police said two suspects, identified as alias “Carl,” 32, and alias “Jimboy,” 25, were taken into custody after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover operative.

Recovered from the two were two sachets of suspected shabu weighing around 5 grams, with an estimated value of P34,000, along with marked money used in the transaction.

According to police, both suspects were monitored and believed to be connected to a local drug group known as “Palog,” which is reportedly operating within Argao.

READ: Carcar buy-bust: P1.49M shabu, firearm seized from construction worker, partner

Two more netted in Brgy. Bug-ot

A second buy-bust operation followed at around 1:57 a.m. on December 2 in Barangay Bug-ot.

In this operation, police arrested two more individuals identified as “Melvin,” 29, and alias “Joseph,” 32, after they were allegedly caught selling suspected shabu.

Authorities then seized 11 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 0.44 grams, valued at P2,992, along with the marked buy-bust money.

All four suspects are detained at the Argao Municipal Police Station while police prepare complaints for selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Moreover, Argao police said both operations were carried out by their Municipal Drug Enforcement Unit (MDEU) as part of ongoing efforts to curb illegal drug activity in the town.

Police also confirmed that all confiscated items have been submitted to the Cebu Provincial Forensic Unit for examination.

Authorities said they will maintain monitoring in the affected barangays as part of continuing anti-drug enforcement in Argao.

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