Cebu P6.8M ‘irregular’ foreign travel expenses under COA scrutiny

COA | INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines – State auditors have found several irregularities on foreign travel expenses the Cebu Provincial Government incurred in 2024, amounting to approximately P6.8M.

Among the issues flagged was a reimbursement costing around P79,000 for excess baggage fees paid to a non-participant in a foreign trip, prompting questions about the propriety of the transaction.

Provincial officials, executives, and employees traveled to Russia, Mongolia, Japan, and China between May and October 2024 for purposes ranging from strengthening sisterhood ties to attending international tourism and economic fora.

COA’s audit found that key documents were missing, including travel itineraries, certificates of travel completion, proof of attendance, quotations from at least three travel agencies, boarding passes, and detailed registration fees.

The lack of these documents prevents verification of expenses, including Daily Subsistence Allowances (DSA) meant for hotels, meals, and incidental costs, the report explained.

READ: COA flags Cebu City execs’ expenses for Canada trip

Capitol bypassed protocol

The state’s auditing body also flagged the provincial government’s practice of paying travel agencies directly instead of granting cash advances to participants.

In turn, the Capitol bypassed the system designed to ensure individual accountability and proper validation of expenses, COA explained.

Direct advance payments for airfare, accommodations, and other costs were also noted, contrary to procurement rules under Government Procurement Reform Act (Republic Act No. 9184), which allows direct retail purchases only for airline tickets.

READ: COA flags hiring of 92 consultants in Cebu City Hall

More irregularities

Additional irregularities included the inclusion of job order personnel in foreign delegations without justification.

Furthermore, they found out that the provincial government paid reimbursement for excess baggage to someone not officially part of the trip, amounting to P78,618.96.

COA said these lapses could contravene the Presidential Executive Order that serves guidelines for public spending on foreign trips (EO No. 77) and other public financial management rules.

To address these issues, COA recommended that the provincial government submit the missing documents, justify direct payments and the inclusion of job order personnel, direct future travelers to use cash advances, and explain the unusual baggage fee reimbursement.

The Cebu Provincial Government, for their part, has submitted documents and justifications for the P6.8M expenses, which COA is still evaluating. / ###

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