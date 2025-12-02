Flood control mess: Ombudsman suspends a dozen officials for 6 months
MANILA, Philippines — The preventive suspension for half a year of 12 officials linked to the anomalous flood control project in Oriental Mindoro has been ordered by the Office of the Ombudsman.
The suspension was disclosed by lawyer Juanito Lim, counsel of Department of Public Works and Highways maintenance division chief Juliet Calvo, on Tuesday, December 2.
Justices of the Sandiganbayan Fifth Division inquired about the employment status of the accused during their arraignment.
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“We have just received that they are being suspended for six months, an order from the Office of the Ombudsman,” Lim told the court.
This was later confirmed by Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano.
Joining maintenance chief
Clavano said the following officials were ordered suspended, in addition to Calvo:
- Gerald A. Pacanan
- Gene Ryan A. Altea
- Ruben C. Santos Jr.
- Dominic G. Serrano
- Felisardo S. Casuno
- Timojen A. Sacar
- Montrexis T. Tamayo
- Dennis P. Abagon
- Lerma D. Cayco
- Grace D. Lopez
- Frierich Karl L. Camero
“This stemmed from the administrative case that was instituted simultaneously with the criminal charge,” Clavano said in a message to reporters.
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