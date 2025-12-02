Paradero drops 42 points in CABC nail-biter

Mark Paradero goes for a floater during their CABC 3rd Boysen Cup game at the Game Changer in Mandaue City. | CABC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mark Paradero caught fire, dropping a remarkable 42 points to carry an undermanned Healthy Home to a hard-fought 88–86 victory over Titan Superflex in the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) 3rd Boysen Cup 2025 last Sunday, November 30, at Game Changer in Mandaue City.

Healthy Home, which fielded only 5 players, battled a full-strength Titan squad of 10, producing a thriller marked by seven lead changes and four deadlocks.

Paradero also contributed seven assists, six rebounds, and five steals in his standout performance. Ferdinand Tiro supported with an 18-point, 13-rebound double-double and three assists, while Erik Bryan Ramo added 12 points and Angelo Surpia chipped in six points and 11 rebounds.

For Titan, Lemuel Aspacio led the charge with 29 points albeit in a losing effort. The win improved Healthy Home’s record to 3–2, tying them with Titan.

In yet another nail-biter, Nation Paints edged Virtuoso, 95–94, on the back of Kim Rebosura’s 21-point game. He received strong support from teammates Luijay Boholano and Brian Acebedo, who each scored 18 points, Joefar Gerundio with 11, and Alvin John Rival with 10.

READ: CABC Boysen Cup: Undermanned Nation Paints clobbers Knoxout

The game featured 12 lead changes and six deadlocks. Virtuoso’s Joseph Gerundio and Philip Bryan Alegado tallied 23 and 20 points, respectively, in the loss. Nation Paints improved to 4–1, while Virtuoso fell to 2–3.

Meanwhile, Color Series secured an 82–73 win over Knoxout. Reddick Palmitos starred with a 33-point, 10-rebound performance.

READ: CABC Boysen Cup: Matunog erupts for 35 in Color Series win

The victory pushed Color Series to a 3–2 record, leaving Knoxout still seeking their first win in five outings. James Nacario led Knoxout with 16 points.

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