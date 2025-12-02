DepEd’s textbook procurement up by 289% more than in previous 10 years

The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Tuesday, December 2 that it has procured 105 titles in the past year. It said this was 289 percent higher than the total procurement output of 10 years combined. This photo shows a police vehicle that had been converted into a mobile library in 2023 in Liloan, Cebu. | CDN File Photo

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday reported on Tuesday, December 2, a 289-percent increase in its procurement of textbooks for public schools over the past year.

DepEd Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said the agency’s milestone is part of the immediate reforms aimed at ensuring quality education for learners in the Philippines.

“Hindi pwedeng kulang-kulang ang hawak ng mga guro at bata (The materials held by teachers and learners should not be incomplete),” Angara said in a statement.

‘Complete, correct, and timely learning materials’

“Kung gusto nating umangat ang kalidad ng pag-aaral, dapat kompleto, tama, at napapanahon ang materyales na dumarating sa mga paaralan (If we want to elevate the quality of education, there must be complete, correct, and timely materials coming in to schools).”

To date, the DepEd has procured 105 textbook titles, which is 289 percent higher than the total procurement output of 10 years combined.

Read: Record-high DepEd budget for 2026 includes repair of disaster-hit classrooms

From 2012 to 2023, the DepEd procured 27 titles, with only Grades 5 and 6 levels receiving complete textbooks, according to the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2).

Evaluating textbooks before the actual bidding

“Ayaw na nating maulit ang sitwasyon kung saan huli dumarating ang libro o kulang ang kagamitan. Nauuna ang paghahanda para mauna rin ang pagkatuto (We don’t want a repeat of the situation when the books arrived delayed or the materials were incomplete. Preparations should come first so that learning will also advance),” Angara said.

The DepEd said it will continue to implement Republic Act 1200, the New Government Procurement Act, and DepEd Order 8, series of 2025, to pre-select and evaluate titles before the actual bidding phase. This is meant to ensure the timely delivery of learning materials.

This differs from the old process, where quality assurance occurred during post-qualification – a practice that previously contributed to procurement failures.

The DepEd is expected to sustain the faster textbook and materials procurement with the higher budget support from the Senate and the House of Representatives next year.

Also procured: Toys for play-based education

For 2026, the DepEd secured ₱29.16 billion as its allocation for 103.9 million learning resources, higher than this year’s 97 million materials.

The DepEd is set to conduct quality assurance of at least 176 textbooks and teachers’ manual titles, 360 potential learning resource exemplars, 2,000 self-learning resource titles, and 1,000 additional titles needed to complete curriculum rollout across grade levels.

The agency also procured educational toys for learners in kindergarten to enhance “play-based” education. (PNA)

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