Fewer Filipinos marrying as economic pressures grow

JOURNEY TO FOREVER. A couple gladly shows their wedding rings while waiting for the start of the mass civil wedding (kasalang bayan) at the Diamond Hotel in Manila on July 24, 2025. Fewer Filipinos are choosing to marry as economic pressures, shifting priorities and changing social attitudes continue to redefine traditional family structures in the country, the Commission on Population and Development said Tuesday (Dec. 2). (PNA photo by Yancy Lim)

MANILA – Fewer Filipinos are choosing to marry as economic pressures, shifting priorities and changing social attitudes continue to redefine traditional family structures in the country, the Commission on Population and Development (CPD) said Tuesday.

In an interview with Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, CPD Information Management and Communications Division Chief Mylin Mirasol Quiray said data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) showed a 10.2 percent drop in registered marriages in 2024, reflecting a pattern observed over the past decades.

She said many Filipinos now prioritize financial stability and personal goals before entering formal unions.

“Marami talagang Pilipino ngayon ang inuuna ang kanilang economic well-being bago magpakasal (Many Filipinos today prioritize their economic well-being before getting married),” she said.

Quiray added that CPD studies show cohabitation is increasingly viewed as a practical next step in committed relationships.

She said some couples choose to live together after pregnancy, while others avoid marriage due to perceived high costs and numerous requirements.

“Mahal daw magpakasal (They say getting married is expensive),” she said, explaining that civil weddings are affordable but the added “frills” create the impression that marriage must come with costly celebrations.

READ: Fewer couples get married in the Philippines – PSA

She said negative narratives about marriage —often seen on social media— also discourage younger Filipinos.

“Nahahadlangan sila dahil nakikita nila sa social media na mahirap ang proseso at madalas nagkakahiwalay (They are discouraged by what they see on social media about marital difficulties and separations),” she said.

According to the 2022 National Demographic and Health Survey, the share of unmarried but cohabiting Filipinos increased from 5 percent in 1993 to 19 percent in 2022.

Out-of-wedlock births have also become more common, with more than 840,000 births recorded outside formal unions compared to about 640,000 births within marriage.

“Mas marami nang ipinapanganak na wala sa formal marriage set-up (More children are now born outside a formal marriage set-up),” Quiray said.

Despite the downward trend, cultural traditions still play a role.

PSA data show that February, June, and December remain the most popular months for weddings.

“February dahil Valentine’s Day, June dahil ‘June bride,’ at December dahil mas maraming pera ang tao (February because of Valentine’s Day, June for the ‘June bride’ tradition, and December because people have more resources),” she said.

But Quiray underscored the need to protect women and children in cohabitation arrangements.

She said fewer marriages contribute to demographic shifts, such as delayed childbearing, declining fertility, and the country’s slower population growth rate of 0.80 percent, now below replacement level.

READ: Fewer weddings, more live-ins: Filipino families are changing and the numbers prove it

Many young Filipinos, she said, now prioritize careers or even prefer pets over children.

“Economic well-being talaga ang priority (Economic well-being is truly the priority),” she added.

As family norms evolve, the CPD urged Filipinos to make informed decisions about relationships and family planning.

Quiray encouraged the public to access CPD’s platforms such as malayaako.ph for guidance.

She added that supporting education, health, employment, and skills development will help Filipino families —regardless of structure— thrive. (PNA)

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