₱10.5 trillion: Value of 209 flagship infrastructure projects

The Marcos administration wants to pursue more flagship infrastructure projects despite corruption scandals. | INQUIRER.net file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine government’s tally of infrastructure flagship projects (IFPs) has been expanded to 209 with a combined value of P10.5 trillion.

This was announced by the Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DepDev) on Monday.

As of the third quarter of 2025, the IFP portfolio now consists of 209 initiatives, said DepDev Undersecretary Joseph Capuno.

Physical connectivity—such as transport and logistics—is the focus of 140 projects, which account for nearly ₱9 trillion.

READ: Cebu solons received P83-B ‘new pork barrel funds from DPWH

Water-related, others

The remaining initiatives cover water resources, agriculture, health, digital infrastructure, power systems, education, housing and other critical facilities.

As of this year, 79 projects worth P4.07 trillion, or nearly 40 percent of the total, are ongoing. About 40 of these are expected to be completed by 2028, before the end of the Marcos administration, while around 39 projects will continue beyond 2028.

Between 2023 and 2024, seven projects worth P68 billion had already been completed.

Investments

These projects include the Arterial Road Bypass Project Phase 3 in Bulacan, Pasig-Marikina River Channel Improvement Project, Disaster Risk Reduction and Climate Adaptation Project in Pampanga, COVID-19 Emergency Response Project of the Department of Health, Samar Pacific Coastal Road, Flood Management Control Project along the Cagayan de Oro River and the Panguil Bay Bridge, linking Misamis Occidental and Lanao del Norte.

“These accomplishments support the government drive to ramp up infrastructure investments in the country,” Capuno said.

Meanwhile, 31 projects valued at P1.5 trillion have been approved for implementation, while eight projects worth P283 billion are still pending government approval.

In addition, 44 projects valued at P2 trillion are currently under project preparation, and 40 projects worth P2.5 trillion are in preproject preparation stages.

Asean 2026 to drive growth

With the Philippines set to chair Asean 2026, Capuno said the event is expected to be a strong driver for economic growth.

“Our chairship of Asean 2026 will definitely be a growth driver,” he said. “We are hoping that this will give the same momentum to our growth. Of course, we need to capitalize on this to boost our tourism sector so that we can continue to benefit even after we have hosted.”

Capuno explained that many IFPs already approved by the Economic Development Council target priority sectors, including healthcare, quality and inclusive education, food security, and connectivity infrastructure. These are all critical for ensuring the country can host large-scale international events smoothly while leaving lasting benefits for local communities.

DepDev Secretary Arsenio Balisacan added that the government plans to “take advantage” of the Asean chairmanship to improve the quality of the country’s infrastructure.

“We are lining up various infrastructure programs in particular to make sure that we are able to provide our visitors a good experience and confidence that we can be a strong destination, not just for tourists, but also for investors,” he said.

Balisacan noted that, even as the government is reeling from a slump in infrastructure spending due to the flood control issues, “good projects” will continue.

“We want to ensure that projects—particularly those that are very supportive of the economy and social protection, including disaster and typhoon recovery—move quickly and are not hampered by these developments,” he said.

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