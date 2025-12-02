DTI’s ₱500 Noche Buena budget false, VP Duterte says

Vice President Sara Duterte says it’s been a long time since ₱500 was enough for a family of four’s Noche Buena meal. | Inquirer File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte said on Tuesday, Dec. 2, that it’s been a long time since ₱500 was enough for a Filipino family of four’s Noche Buena meal.

“Hindi totoo ‘yun. Hindi totoo na kasya na ang Noche Buena sa ₱500 (That’s not true. It’s not true that ₱500 is enough for a Noche Buena meal),” said Duterte in a copy of her chance interview in The Hague on Monday, which her office provided.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has drawn flak after its top official said that based on the agency’s Noche Buena price guide, ₱500 could already feed a family of four.

Read: ‘Grand Christmas parties’: Cebu Capitol to forego them after twin disasters

Secretary Cristina Aldeguer-Roque had said that ₱428.70 would be enough for Christmas Eve staples such as ham, spaghetti, and either fruit or macaroni salad.

₱2,100 for spaghetti and salad packs

“Matagal nang hindi kasya ang ₱500 para sa Noche Buena ng pamilya (It’s been a long time since ₱500 was enough for a family’s Noche Buena meal),” the vice president said.

According to Duterte, the DTI’s claim is false as the assistance her office provides to beneficiaries alone—which she said consists only of spaghetti and salad packs—already amounts to ₱2,100.

The DTI’s assertion is based on the its price guide, which includes the following items:

ham, ₱170 to ₱945;

fruit cocktail, ₱61.76 to ₱94.41;

all-purpose cream, ₱36 to ₱72;

nata de coco, ₱52.50 to ₱62.50;

kaong, ₱76.50 to ₱84;

queso de bola, ₱210 to ₱470;

cheese, ₱16.50 to ₱310; and

mayonnaise, ₱20.40 to ₱245.85.

Reactions to the DTI chief’s statement have ranged from “out of touch” to “insulting”.

In an interview with the Inquirer, Steven Cua, president of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association, said that government executives should focus instead on rebuilding business confidence, which has taken a beating after months of allegations of massive corruption in infrastructure projects, including flood control projects.

Read: Government should keep mum on ‘noche buena’ budget

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