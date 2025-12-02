Kim Chiu files qualified theft raps vs sister Lakambini

Kim Chiu. Photo: Facebook/Star Magic

Kim Chiu has lodged a qualified theft complaint against her sister, Lakambini Chiu, following the discovery of “serious financial discrepancies” in one of their business ventures.

Chiu’s management, Star Magic, confirmed on Tuesday, Dec. 2, that Chiu, accompanied by her legal team, filed the complaint at the Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Hall at the Quezon City prosecutor’s office earlier in the day.

The talent agency posted photos of the actress during the filing of the case on its Facebook page. Chiu was captured giving her sworn statement inside the DOJ Building.

In a statement via ABS-CBN, Chiu said that filing the complaint was one of the “most painful steps she has ever taken in her life.”

“After careful consideration and months of internal review, I have made the difficult decision to file a legal case for qualified theft against my sister, Lakambini Chiu, in relation to serious financial discrepancies discovered within my business operations. This decision did not come easily. It is one of the most painful steps I have ever taken in my life,” read the statement.

READ: Kim Chiu admits recent ‘tough juggle between work, personal life’

After months of internal assessment, Chiu noted that the complaint was necessary “to protect not just my company, but also the livelihoods of the people who work with me.”

The actress’s legal counsel decided not to disclose any more information about the complaint as well as specifics on their business venture.

Tension between the Chiu sisters surfaced earlier this year, with fans noting that Kim and Lakambini had unfollowed each other on Instagram amid speculation about a brewing business conflict.

It can be recalled that in 2023, Lakambini had a health scare due to an undisclosed condition. At that time, she thanked Kim, whose “positivity and strength” was one of the reasons she said she was able to overcome her condition. /edv

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