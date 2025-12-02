CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar past CEC, secure twice-to-beat edge

Henry Kristoffer Suico (2) dishes a pass to a teammate during SHS-AdC’s win over CEC. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles closed their Cesafi Season 25 high school elimination round on a strong note after cruising past the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 83–59, on Tuesday, December 2, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The four-peat defending champions didn’t just dominate the Dragons — they also secured a twice-to-beat advantage in the Final Four after clinching the No. 2 seed, putting them in a solid position heading into the playoffs.

READ: CESAFI: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles grind out tight win over UV to keep playoff hopes alive

CEC’s loss, on the other hand, puts their postseason hopes in jeopardy. The Dragons have now dropped two straight, including a costly defeat to the UC Baby Webmasters. Their Final Four chances now hinge on both the No. 3 CIT-U Junior Wildcats and UC losing their final elimination games this week.

That scenario looks unlikely. CIT-U faces the San Carlos School of Cebu on Wednesday, December 3, while UC takes on the struggling UV Baby Lancers on Thursday, December 4 — both matchups seen as winnable for the Junior Wildcats and Baby Webmasters.

In their win over CEC, the Magis Eagles leaned on the strong play of Lian Kent Basa and Henry Kristoffer Suico, who delivered 20 and 19 points, respectively. Basa added seven rebounds, five assists, and five steals, while Suico, a former Ateneo de Manila Eaglet, contributed five assists, four rebounds, and three steals.

Llouie Jay Estorba led CEC with 15 points and five assists. Reyvene Arobo chipped in 12, while Kenneth Fuller added 10.

SHS-AdC controlled the game from the start and led by as many as 29 points, 74–45, in the fourth quarter. Their outside shooting proved too much for CEC as the Magis Eagles drilled 11 of 23 from long range at a 48-percent clip. Overall, they shot an efficient 31 of 64 from the field, while the Dragons struggled at 22 of 64.

The Magis Eagles also enjoyed a huge boost from their bench, which produced 42 points compared to CEC’s 13.

ALSO READ: Cesafi: USC Warriors, SHS Magis Eagles bounce back with wins

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP