Bills to subsidize private college, vocational schooling advance

Tingog Rep. Jude Acidre | House of Representatives photo

MANILA, Philippines — A Lower House committee has approved bills seeking to establish a voucher system for students in private higher educational institutions (HEI) and technical-vocational institutions (TVIs).

The voucher system would be an amendment to the free tertiary education law.

The House committee on higher and technical education approved House Bill (HB) No. 4270, said Tingog Rep. Jude Acidre on Tuesday.

READ: Free college education: 5.7-M learners to benefit from it in 2026

Amendment to free college law

The bill seeks to amend Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

The amendment covers the putting up a voucher system for financially-challenged yet academically-qualified students in private HEIs and TVIs.

The bill seeks to address gaps in the implementation of R.A. No. 10931, as the free tuition provision and the Tertiary Education Subsidy do not include students who are forced to rely on private institutions due to distance and other issues.

Acidre and fellow Tingog lawmakers Reps. Yedda Marie Romualdez and Andrew Julian Romualdez authored the measure.

According to Acidre, the proposals seek to address new challenges that rose after R.A. No. 10931’s enactment — which is seen as a step closer to upholding the spirit of universal access to education.

“We cannot uphold the spirit of universal access while leaving the poorest learners stranded at the gates of opportunity. The data presented to us is clear. The system must do better at reaching those who need the most assistance,” the lawmaker said.

“House Bill No. 4270 provides a more equitable, evidence-based approach that ensures support follows the student, whether the available and appropriate program is in a public or private institution,” he added.

Acidre said the bill introduces two reforms:

It expands the coverage of the Tertiary Education Subsidy, to include students in private higher education institutions located in cities and municipalities where a state or local university exists but does not offer comparable or equivalent programs

It sets up a voucher system administered by the UniFAST Board, which will help poor and academically qualified students study or transfer to private institutions.

Such amendments, Acidre said, are also in line with findings from the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2).

Helping the poorest

The commission’s data stated that there was a sharp decline in the share of the poorest Tertiary Education Subsidy beneficiaries — from over 74 percent in Academic Year 2018 to 2019, to only 30 percent in Academic Year 2022 to 2023.

Acidre also said that two bills will also be taken up in the next committee hearings.These are:

HB No. 212 from ACT Teachers party-list Rep. Antonio Tinio and Kabataan party-list Rep. Renee Co, which seeks a comprehensive free tertiary education by including other students’ needs; and

HB No. 5794 from Akbayan Reps. Chel Diokno, Percival Cendaña and Dadah Kiram Ismula, which seeks a monthly stipend for students.

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