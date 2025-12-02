Flood-hit Southeast Asia saw highest November rains since 2012: AFP analysis

Heavy rains are common during the monsoon season, but tropical storms, made more frequent and intense by climate change, have caused more than 1,300 deaths in Southeast Asia in recent weeks. In photo: People walk through the mud carrying their belongings after flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya, Aceh province in Indonesia. | AFP Photo

Some flood-hit regions of Southeast Asia experienced their heaviest November rains since 2012, according to an Agence France Presse (AFP) analysis, as climate change intensifies seasonal weather patterns.

Large areas of Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, and Myanmar, as well as parts of Cambodia and Laos, recorded rainfall totals not seen in the month of November for more than a decade, according to monthly U.S. data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

In recent weeks, more than 1,300 people have died during floods in Southeast Asia.

Heavy rains are common during the monsoon season.

Rainfall levels up to one meter higher

But tropical storms, made more frequent and intense by climate change, have seen some areas experience monthly rainfall levels up to one meter above the November 1991-2020 average.

Cyclone Ditwah brought torrential rains to Sri Lanka in recent days, triggering floods and landslides that buried entire villages. Almost all of Sri Lanka experienced record rainfall.

A total of 410 people have died and 336 are missing, according to a report released by the Sri Lankan Disaster Management Agency on Tuesday, Dec. 2. About 1.5 million residents have been affected.

Meanwhile, an exceptional storm raged across the Bay of Bengal, causing at least 176 deaths in southern Thailand and two in northern Malaysia.

This aerial image shows floodwaters covering vehicles in Hat Yai, Songkhla province, Thailand, on November 26, 2025. | AFP Photo

712 dead in Indonesia, with 500 still missing

The death toll in Indonesia rose to 712 on Tuesday. More than 500 people remained missing and 1.1 million people evacuated, mostly in Aceh province in northern Sumatra and around Padang in western Sumatra.

Environmentalists, experts, and the Indonesian government have highlighted the role of deforestation in causing flash floods and landslides in a country that had already lost at least 38 people in severe weather events last month on the island of Java.

In southeastern Thailand, November rainfall totals exceeded 1.5 meters in some areas, according to data combining station readings, satellite observations, and weather models.

Rainfall records broken all over Southeast Asia

In Vietnam, floods in mid-November killed at least 90 people in a single week, mainly in the mountainous central province of Dak Lak.

This region broke its overall record for November rainfall in 2025, as did the border areas of Laos and Cambodia.

Typhoon Kalmaegi also hit Vietnam earlier this month, killing at least five people after leaving more than 230 dead in the Philippines, where it was known as Typhoon Tino.

Typhoon Fung-wong (locally known as Uwan) crossed the Philippines in the following week, leaving some 30 dead in the northern part of the archipelago, where the super typhoon also broke rainfall records. (AFP)

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