WHO supports wider use of weight-loss medicines

The number of people living with obesity could double by 2023, the World Health Organization (WHO) said. It issued on Monday, December 1, its first guidelines on Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity. | Unspash Photo/Towfiqu barbhuiya

GENEVA – The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday, Dec. 1, released its first guidelines on the use of Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 (GLP-1) therapies for treating obesity, responding to a growing global health crisis that affects more than 1 billion people.

Obesity was linked to 3.7 million deaths in 2024. The WHO warned that without decisive action, the number of people living with the condition could double by 2030.

Unless it’s curbed, obesity would place immense pressure on health systems and push global economic losses to an estimated $3 trillion a year, the United Nations agency said.

Obesity a chronic disease that requires lifelong care

“Obesity is a major global health challenge,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

“Our new guidance recognizes that obesity is a chronic disease that can be treated with comprehensive and lifelong care. While medication alone won’t solve this global health crisis, GLP-1 therapies can help millions overcome obesity and reduce its associated harms.”

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The WHO added GLP-1 therapies to its Essential Medicines List in 2025 for managing type 2 diabetes in high-risk groups.

Its new guidelines now recommend their long-term use for adults living with obesity, except during pregnancy.

The GLP-1s are medicines that help people feel fuller for longer. They mimic a natural hormone that helps regulate appetite, blood sugar, and digestion.

Individuals cannot resolve obesity on their own

For people with obesity, these medicines can lead to significant weight loss and health improvements.

However, the WHO’s recommendation is conditional because of limited long-term safety data, uncertainty about maintaining weight loss once treatment stops, high costs, and significant concerns about unequal access across countries.

The WHO also emphasized that weight-loss medicines must be used alongside other support.

Obesity cannot be resolved by individuals alone. It requires broad action from governments and industry to create healthier food environments and ensure early intervention for those at risk.

The most effective treatment, the WHO added, combines medication with healthier diets, increased physical activity, and long-term guidance from health professionals.

Demand for weight-loss medicines exceeds supply

The WHO explained that obesity is not simply the result of lifestyle choices, but a complex, chronic condition involving genetics, environment, biology, and social circumstances.

It is a major driver of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers, and can worsen outcomes for infectious diseases as well. For many people, losing weight and keeping it off is extremely challenging without medical support.

Demand for GLP-1 medicines already exceeds supply.

Even with increased production, the WHO estimates fewer than 10 percent of eligible people will have access by 2030.

Without deliberate policies, these treatments may widen existing health inequalities. The organization urged governments to consider tools such as pooled procurement, fair pricing, and voluntary licensing to expand access.

The WHO also warned of the rising circulation of falsified or substandard GLP-1 products, fueled by global shortages. It stressed the need for regulated supply chains, qualified prescriptions, and strong oversight to protect patients.

WHO issued the guidance at the request of member-states and will update it as new evidence emerges. (PNA/WHO)

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