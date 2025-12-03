P13.4-M Pogo raid money missing, 6 policemen face raps

MISSING MONEY. Acting Philippine National Police chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. holds a press briefing at Camp Crame in Quezon City on Tuesday (Dec. 2, 2025). At the briefing, Nartatez showed to the media photos of six personnel of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group placed under restrictive custody after allegedly stealing money seized from a Bataan operation in October 2024. (PNA photo by Lloyd Caliwan)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed under restrictive custody six police officers of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) allegedly involved in stealing evidence money seized from a Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) raid in Bataan last October 2024, Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla said on Tuesday.

In a press briefing at Camp Crame, Remulla said a total of P141,133,483 was seized from the Bataan raid but a court on Nov. 19 ordered the return of the sum, along with other confiscated items, as it ruled that the operation was illegal after an inventory of the money revealed that around P13.4 million had gone missing.

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“After careful investigation, the (CIDG) members involved in the cover-up and the crime and the pilferage of the evidence have been identified. The chain of custody has been studied and perfected and we have now determined who the real culprits are… When the court ruled that the search was illegal, the money was returned to the owners,” Remulla told reporters.

“Upon the opening of the evidence, out of P141 million, only P128 million was left. What was left on the other box was boodle money, fake money. So upon careful investigation we have identified the culprits,” he added, referring to the fake money operatives use in buy-busy operations.

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At the same press briefing, CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Robert Alexander Morico said the raid by CIDG operatives and agents of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) was carried out on Oct. 29 last year by virtue of a search warrant for possible qualified human trafficking violations.

The raided yielded money was kept at the CIDG for safekeeping until Morico, upon assumption as CIDG chief in September, ordered an inventory of all cases and pieces of evidence under the custody of the unit.

On Sept. 25, the newly designated evidence custodian of the CIDG discovered that nine boxes full of cash were not included in the inventory list and had gone missing. An investigation revealed that all missing boxes of cash were brought home by the former CIDG custodian.

The nine boxes were later taken back to the CIDG but Morico said they opted not to open the boxes since they were all sealed with a signature of the judge handling the case.

On Nov. 29, a string of criminal charges was filed against six policemen involved, namely Pat. Rolman Andaya (seizing officer); Executive M/Sgt. Erick Castro (investigator); Senior M/Sgt. Michael Camillo (investigator); Pat. Kenji Francisco (evidence custodian); Pat. Jesus Fulgencio and Pat. Raymark Solas.

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They were charged for violation of Article 310, or Qualified Theft; Article 217, or Malversation of Public Funds; Article 228, or Opening of Closed Documents; Article 171, or Falsification of Public Documents; and, Article 168 in relation to Article 166, or the Illegal Possession or Use of False Treasury Notes or Bank Notes.

“Among the target of the administrative case that will be filed is grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, conduct prejudicial to best interest of public service, negligence or violation of PNP evidence handling protocol,” Morico said.

Meanwhile, National Police Commission Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan said there is no room in the PNP for corrupt police officers.

“I actually commend Gen. Morico and PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez kasi maagap yung kanilang aksyon at nadiskubre nila ito dahil sa kanilang proactive measures. Hindi ito sumabog sa kanila, ito ay kanilang nadiskubre (I actually commend Gen. Morico and PNP acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez because their actions were prompt and they discovered it through their proactive measures. It didn’t explode in their face and they discovered this),” said Calinisan.

Calinisan said the Napolcom will not intervene in the ongoing probe and will just wait for the administrative cases to be filed before them. (PNA)

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