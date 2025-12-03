PNP drug-linked dismissals reach 1,037 under internal disciplinary system

Philippine National Police headquarters in Camp Crame. File photo.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than 1,000 police personnel dismissed since 2016 were removed for drug-related violations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 2, the Directorate for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM) reported that 1,037 of the 9,027 dismissed personnel from July 2016 to November 26, 2025 were either linked to drug-related offenses or tested positive for illegal drug use.

The figure forms part of a broader tally showing 32,698 personnel found guilty of administrative offenses over the same period under PNP’s Internal Disciplinary Mechanism.

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Range of administrative penalties

According to the data, dismissal remained the most severe penalty, followed by sanctions imposed on thousands of other personnel across different administrative categories.

The PNP said 1,725 personnel were demoted, while 15,311 received suspension orders after administrative proceedings were completed.

Other penalties recorded include salary forfeiture for 1,221 personnel, reprimands for 4,355, restriction penalties for 528, and withheld privileges for 531, reflecting the range of actions taken depending on the gravity of each violation.

Accelerated case resolution

The PNP said administrative case resolution has accelerated under Acting Chief PNP Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. In his first 92 days, 1,339 administrative cases involving 2,308 personnel were resolved.

Of these, 428 personnel were dismissed, 71 were demoted, and 448 were suspended, while others received lesser penalties.

These outcomes were based on completed administrative investigations conducted during the period.

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Due process and ongoing internal reviews

The PNP also reported that 1,152 cases during the same period resulted in either the dismissal of complaints or the exoneration of personnel, which it said reflected its adherence to due process in administrative reviews.

Police officials said the data forms part of continuing efforts to address drug-linked misconduct within the organization while reinforcing disciplinary standards across all units.

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