Mandaue: P4.5-B budget for 2026 okayed by City Council 

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council has approved the city’s P4.5-billion annual budget for 2026, making Mandaue among the first local governments in Cebu to finalize its spending plan for next year.

Lawyer Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on, city administrator, confirmed that the council passed the budget on December 1, 2025, earlier than expected.

READ: Mandaue City to give workers performance incentives, other yearend perks

Same as this year’s budget

He said the approved amount was the same as this year’s budget, noting that officials considered the revenue target achievable based on historical performance.

Malig-on said the 2026 budget would cover several priority programs previously identified by Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano, including the digitalization of frontline services.

The Assessor’s Office and a new ID system are among the first components scheduled for implementation next year.

READ: Gatchalian: 2026 national budget for signing on Dec. 29

Other funded projects

Other funded items include the planned improvements at Pajara Park, flood-management initiatives, and various infrastructure and service programs. Malig-on said additional details will be announced by the mayor.

He attributed the smooth approval to what he described as a transparent budget process, citing public budget hearings and coordination between the executive and legislative branches.

In a social media post, Mayor Ouano thanked the city council and noted that the 2026 budget allocated funds for the digitalization program, upgraded equipment for the Mandaue City Hospital, continued provision of free medicines in barangay health centers, development works for Pajara Park, and local disaster-preparedness efforts.

READ: ‘Simpler’ Christmas celebrations for Mandaue City Hall employees

Revenue target

City officials said they were confident the revenue target could be met, but they noted that cost-management strategies were in place should collections fall short.

Records of the City Treasurer’s Office showed the city had a deficit of around P200 million per year over the past two years, comparing projected targets to actual collections.

READ: Lacson rejects idea of a reenacted budget: It’s not going to happen

In previous interview of Claire Cabalda, acting city treasurer, explained the budget appropriations did not necessarily have equivalent cash backups since disbursements depended on the city’s actual collections.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP