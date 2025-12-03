Guinness World Record™ achieved: Watsons and Premiere Condoms advocates for reproductive health through historic condom donation

Watsons Philippines and Premiere Condoms successfully set a new Guinness World Records™ title for the Largest Donation of Condoms in One Hour at the Protected & Proud Concert.

Ready to own your health? Whether it’s protection, personal care essentials, or everyday wellness must-haves, Watsons has your back, online, in-store, and always within reach.

Watsons Philippines and Premiere Condoms set a new Guinness World Records™ title in line with the celebration of World AIDS Day, achieving the World’s Largest Condom Donation in One Hour at the “Protected & Proud” event held last November 30 at UP Sunken Garden. A total of 13,312 condoms were donated in 60 minutes, reinforcing both brands’ commitment to championing safer reproductive health and transforming the day into a significant platform for open conversation and health awareness nationwide.

(L–R: Justin Patterson, Official Adjudicator, Guinness World Records; Denise van Dijk, President and CEO, DKT Health Inc.; Joweeh Liao, Director for Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development, Watsons Philippines)

As the country’s leading health, wellness, and beauty retailer, Watsons remains dedicated to making essential reproductive health products and information accessible to Filipinos. Through its partnership with Premiere Condoms, Watsons helped transform World AIDS Day into a meaningful platform for awareness, open conversations, and practical learning—empowering more people to make informed decisions about their health.

Watsons Philippines Director for Health Business Unit, Finance, and Property Development Joweeh Liao addresses the audience during the Protected & Proud Concert.

“At Watsons, our mission is to empower every Filipino to Look Good, Do Good, and Feel Great. And that starts with helping our customers care for their health in ways that are easy, accessible, and reliable,” shared Joweeh B. Liao, Director for Health Business Unit, Finance, Property, and Store Development of Watsons Philippines.

“This donation isn’t just about setting a record—it represents access. It means more people can get protection and support for their reproductive health. It’s a practical way to help Filipinos stay safe, informed, and confident, and we’re proud to be part of that,” she added.

A portion of the proceeds from every Premiere Condoms Love Bundle Pack purchased exclusively at Watsons, both in-store and online, directly supported the record attempt and UP Babaylan’s HIV prevention efforts. This allowed the initiative to reach communities that need reproductive health resources and education the most.

“Our partnership with Watsons and UP Babaylan is a reflection of DKT Health’s commitment to community-focused action. For us, sexual wellness goes beyond the product; it means actively supporting organizations on the ground who are fighting HIV stigma, providing essentials like condoms, and driving important education and awareness initiatives. We’re all for normalizing conversations on sexual wellness and protection among young people, as well as making essentials like condoms easily accessible. This is about building confidence in our choices—being both protected and proud,” said Denise van Dijk, President and CEO of DKT Health, Inc.

Beyond its role in the record-breaking donation, Watsons continues to solidify its position as the country’s most trusted destination for health and wellness. With over 1,200 stores nationwide, including extended store hours and several 24/7 locations, Watsons makes essential products accessible to more Filipinos. Customers can also shop anytime through the Watsons App, which offers convenient services like Click & Collect and Home Delivery, ensuring they can access reproductive health products, including CondomsPremiere Condoms, whenever they need them.

A huge crowd braved the rain at the UP Sunken Garden to witness the Protected & Proud Concert, a night dedicated to promoting reproductive health awareness.

Through this milestone event, Watsons reinforces a powerful message: staying protected, informed, and proactive about one’s health is an empowering choice and one that contributes to stronger, healthier communities.

Ready to own your health? Whether it’s protection, personal care essentials, or everyday wellness must-haves, Watsons has your back, online, in-store, and always within reach. Drop by your nearest Watsons branch or check out the Watsons App for fast pickup and delivery.

Download the Watsons App via the App Store or Google Play. And if you’re not a Watsons Club member yet, now’s the time. Members score exclusive deals, points, rewards, event invites, and tons of perks you won’t want to miss. In short, you get more with Watsons.

Stay informed. Stay protected. Stay empowered. With Watsons, taking care of yourself is a choice you can confidently make every day.