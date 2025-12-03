Pagasa: LPA outside PAR may develop into tropical depression in 24 hours

As of 8:00 AM today, 03 December 2025, Low Pressure Area 11b (formerly “VERBENA”) is still being monitored OUTSIDE the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). Meanwhile, the Low Pressure Area (LPA 12a) being monitored OUTSIDE PAR has a “HIGH” potential of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours. All are advised to monitor updates from DOST-PAGASA.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A low-pressure area brewing over the Pacific is showing stronger signs of development, with state meteorologists warning that it may strengthen into a tropical depression as early as today.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Wednesday, December 3, that Low Pressure Area (LPA) 12a, currently located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), now has a “high” chance of developing into a tropical depression within the next 24 hours.

As of 8 a.m., Pagasa continues to monitor LPA 12a alongside another system—LPA 11b (formerly “Verbena”)—also positioned outside PAR.

In a previous briefing, Pagasa weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said the LPA east of the country has the potential to escalate even further.

#WilmaPH

“There is a high chance that this will become a full-blown typhoon within the next 24 to 48 hours, and once it enters our PAR as a typhoon, we will name it Wilma,” Dominguez said.

The system was last located around 1,280 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas, and its possible track includes a landfall scenario.

“We see from our forecast track that it is possible for it to make landfall here in Eastern Visayas or here in Caraga. But right now, we still have high uncertainty about its possible track,” Dominguez explained.

READ: Pagasa: ITCZ, amihan to continue to dampen parts of Mindanao, Luzon

Pagasa said rains from the developing weather system might begin affecting the eastern sections of the country, including the Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao, as early as Friday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast issued at 4 a.m., Pagasa said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) would continue to bring cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms over Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

The agency warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to, at times, heavy rainfall.

The Northeast Monsoon (Amihan) is affecting Northern Luzon, producing cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, Kalinga, and Aurora, where flooding and landslides remain possible.

The rest of the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Central Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, but with no significant impact expected.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country may see isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms, with the possibility of flash floods or landslides during severe episodes.

Wind and Sea Conditions

Northern Luzon: Moderate to strong winds, moderate to rough seas (2.5 to 4.0 meters)

Rest of Luzon: Light to moderate winds, slight to moderate seas (1.2 to 2.1 meters)

Rest of the country: Light to moderate winds, slight to moderate seas (0.6 to 1.8 meters)

Pagasa earlier said that one to two cyclones may enter the Philippines this December.

The agency continues to monitor the LPA’s development and advises the public, especially communities along the eastern seaboard, to stay updated on official forecasts as the system moves closer to PAR./With reports from Inquirer.net

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