Cebu City Council tackles proposal to rename CSCR after Sergio Osmeña Jr.
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposal to rename the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) after former senator and Cebu City mayor Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. is now moving forward at the Cebu City Council.
Councilor Sisinio Andales has introduced an ordinance formally naming the CSCR, one of the city’s major arterial roads, as the “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension.”
READ: Cebu City tightens watch on minors causing trouble at CSCR viaduct
Measure referred to committees
The measure was referred during this week’s regular session to the committee on laws, the committee on urban planning, and the Cebu City Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) for review and refinement.
The motion was seconded by Councilor Paul Labra.
READ: ‘Don Sergio was not Tommy Osmeña’
Honoring a Cebuano statesman
In the proposed ordinance, Andales emphasized that CSCR, which links the South Road Properties (SRP) to the city’s urban core and connects directly to the existing Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard, stands as a “fitting tribute” to a leader whose contributions shaped Cebu’s political and developmental landscape.
The measure outlines Osmeña Jr.’s decades in public service:
Governor of Cebu Province
Three-term Cebu City mayor
Representative of Cebu’s 2nd District
Senator of the Philippines
Most Outstanding Congressman of 1959
Osmeña was also recognized as one of the Ten Most Outstanding Congressmen of 1959 by the Congressional Press Club for his legislative work.
The ordinance cites his 1969 presidential run as the Liberal Party’s standard-bearer, where he positioned himself as a democratic alternative to then-President Ferdinand Marcos.
Despite political persecution, exile, and surviving the Plaza Miranda bombing in 1971, the measure notes that Osmeña “remained a steadfast advocate for democratic ideals.”
His legacy continues through his children, including former senator Sergio “Serge” Osmeña III and former Cebu City mayor, now incumbent vice mayor, Tomas Osmeña.
READ: Street names as history
Key provisions of the ordinance
If passed, the ordinance will:
Officially name the CSCR as “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension”
Require the new name to be used in all official maps, documents, and government communications
Direct the Cebu City government to install updated road signages along the highway within a reasonable period
The ordinance also declares the city’s policy to formally recognize notable Cebuanos whose work contributed significantly to local heritage and nation-building.
A major road with major significance
The CSCR is among Cebu City’s most vital infrastructure corridors, serving tens of thousands of daily motorists and linking the SRP to major commercial, residential, and tourism developments.
By associating the road with one of Cebu’s most influential political families, the council aims to anchor the city’s modern infrastructure to its historical narrative.
Who was Sergio Osmeña Jr.?
Sergio “Serging” Veloso Osmeña Jr. (December 4, 1916 – March 26, 1984) was the son of former president Sergio Osmeña Sr. and a leading figure in mid-20th-century Philippine politics.
He served in multiple key roles, including Cebu governor, Cebu City mayor, congressman, and senator. A vocal critic of the Marcos regime, he survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing and later went into exile in the United States during the Martial Law years.
Osmeña died in Los Angeles at age 67. A life-size brass statue in his honor, created by National Artist for Sculpture Eduardo Castillo, was unveiled at Plaza Sugbu in 2014.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.