Cebu City Council tackles proposal to rename CSCR after Sergio Osmeña Jr.

Cebu City Councilor Sisinio Andales leads efforts to rename the vital Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR)—linking South Road Properties to the urban core—as “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension,” honoring the former Cebu governor, three-term mayor, congressman, and senator who survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing and championed democracy against the Marcos regime ​. | CSCR photo from Primary Homes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A proposal to rename the Cebu South Coastal Road (CSCR) after former senator and Cebu City mayor Sergio “Serging” Osmeña Jr. is now moving forward at the Cebu City Council.

Councilor Sisinio Andales has introduced an ordinance formally naming the CSCR, one of the city’s major arterial roads, as the “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension.”

READ: Cebu City tightens watch on minors causing trouble at CSCR viaduct

Measure referred to committees

The measure was referred during this week’s regular session to the committee on laws, the committee on urban planning, and the Cebu City Historical Affairs Commission (CHAC) for review and refinement.

The motion was seconded by Councilor Paul Labra.

READ: ‘Don Sergio was not Tommy Osmeña’

Honoring a Cebuano statesman

In the proposed ordinance, Andales emphasized that CSCR, which links the South Road Properties (SRP) to the city’s urban core and connects directly to the existing Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard, stands as a “fitting tribute” to a leader whose contributions shaped Cebu’s political and developmental landscape.

The measure outlines Osmeña Jr.’s decades in public service:

Governor of Cebu Province

Three-term Cebu City mayor

Representative of Cebu’s 2nd District

Senator of the Philippines

Most Outstanding Congressman of 1959

Osmeña was also recognized as one of the Ten Most Outstanding Congressmen of 1959 by the Congressional Press Club for his legislative work.

The ordinance cites his 1969 presidential run as the Liberal Party’s standard-bearer, where he positioned himself as a democratic alternative to then-President Ferdinand Marcos.

Despite political persecution, exile, and surviving the Plaza Miranda bombing in 1971, the measure notes that Osmeña “remained a steadfast advocate for democratic ideals.”

His legacy continues through his children, including former senator Sergio “Serge” Osmeña III and former Cebu City mayor, now incumbent vice mayor, Tomas Osmeña.

READ: Street names as history

Key provisions of the ordinance

If passed, the ordinance will:

Officially name the CSCR as “Sergio Osmeña Jr. Boulevard Extension”

Require the new name to be used in all official maps, documents, and government communications

Direct the Cebu City government to install updated road signages along the highway within a reasonable period

The ordinance also declares the city’s policy to formally recognize notable Cebuanos whose work contributed significantly to local heritage and nation-building.

A major road with major significance

The CSCR is among Cebu City’s most vital infrastructure corridors, serving tens of thousands of daily motorists and linking the SRP to major commercial, residential, and tourism developments.

By associating the road with one of Cebu’s most influential political families, the council aims to anchor the city’s modern infrastructure to its historical narrative.

Who was Sergio Osmeña Jr.?

Sergio “Serging” Veloso Osmeña Jr. (December 4, 1916 – March 26, 1984) was the son of former president Sergio Osmeña Sr. and a leading figure in mid-20th-century Philippine politics.

He served in multiple key roles, including Cebu governor, Cebu City mayor, congressman, and senator. A vocal critic of the Marcos regime, he survived the 1971 Plaza Miranda bombing and later went into exile in the United States during the Martial Law years.

Osmeña died in Los Angeles at age 67. A life-size brass statue in his honor, created by National Artist for Sculpture Eduardo Castillo, was unveiled at Plaza Sugbu in 2014.

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