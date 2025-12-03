252 ‘ghost’ infra projects discovered by police, military

CORRUPTION PROBE. The Independent Commission for Infrastructure, led by Andres Reyes Jr. (2nd from right), on Wednesday (Nov. 26, 2025) recommends to the Office of the Ombudsman the filing of criminal and administrative cases against one former and seven incumbent lawmakers for alleged involvement in anomalous flood control projects from 2016 to 2024. The Armed Forces of the Philippines said Tuesday (Dec. 2) it has discovered 252 “ghost” infrastructure projects during its inspections together with the Philippine National Police. (PNA photo by Joan Bondoc)

MANILA, Philippines – The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), together with the Philippine National Police (PNP), has so far discovered more than 250 “ghost projects” during their inspections across the country.

The Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI), which is investigating anomalous flood control projects, has tapped the AFP and the PNP to inspect government infrastructure projects as part of its probe.

Inspected infra projects

In a press briefing in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said out of the 10,000 infrastructure projects they’ve inspected, 252 were found to be “ghost projects.”

“There were 30,000 projects that were deemed for the AFP and the PNP collectively to inspect. From these 30,000 projects, 10,000 na po ‘yung ating na-inspect (have been inspected on) the side of the AFP,” she said.

Ghost projects

“It turned out that the total of around 252 of these na naiikot na po namin (that we’ve already inspected) are ghost projects from 2016 to present.”

Padilla did not mention specific locations.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., by virtue of Executive Order 94 issued on Sept. 11, created the ICI to probe anomalous flood control and related projects of the Department of Public Works and Highways within the past 10 years.

ICI’s technical working group

AFP chief Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. is part of the ICI’s technical working group on asset recovery and case build-up.

“Rest assured, we will be giving the complete report to ICI for them to facilitate and fast-track their investigation,” Padilla said. (PNA)

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