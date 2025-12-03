HPG-7: Extra care urged amid busy holiday traffic

Traffic along Archbishop Reyes Avenue in Cebu City. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) urged motorists to take extra precautions as traffic is expected to worsen this holiday season.

The region has recorded 11,313 road crashes from January to October 2025.

The data, released by the Regional Highway Patrol Unit, showed that 6,338 incidents occurred at night, while 4,975 happened during the day.

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Death, injury, damage

National roads logged the highest number of crashes at 3,677, followed by provincial roads with 2,976, city roads with 3,584, municipal roads with 1,005, and barangay roads with 71.

Of the road crashes, 240 resulted in deaths and 4,023 were non-fatal.

A total of 7,050 resulted in damage to property.

As holiday activities and traffic build up across the region, Police Lt. Col. Wildemar Tiu, newly appointed officer-in-charge of HPG-7 stressed the measures drivers must take to prevent further incidents.

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Steps to help ensure safety

Tiu, in a news forum, cited the factors that typically contribute to crashes: driver behavior, environmental conditions, and vehicle condition.

He identified overspeeding, distracted driving, and fatigue among the common human factors that lead to accidents.

Tiu advised drivers traveling long distances to pull over and rest at gas stations or restaurants if they feel tired.

Drug testing for PUV drivers before operating remains part of safety protocols, he added. Those who test positive face serious consequences.

Tiu also appealed to gun-carrying motorists to avoid aggressive behavior on the road, reminding them that firearms are for protection and not intimidation.

He stressed the need for proper education in driving, especially as roads get busier in December.

Tiu urged drivers to avoid traveling in times of low visibility, such as amid rain or flooding.

He also reminded motorists to keep vehicles roadworthy, saying repairs should not be delayed until parts fail or tires are worn out.

Pedestrian safety

Pedestrian safety is also important. Tiu said crosswalks should be well lit, visible, and respected by vehicles from every direction.

He noted that while some roads in the region are narrow, they now include bike lanes, and their measurements should follow standards set by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Tiu added that CCTV cameras installed by cities and local governments on major and barangay roads help investigators review incidents more efficiently.

Driving content creators warned

Tiu issued a separate reminder to motorists on the Cebu Transcentral Highway, warning that filming stunts or “tricks” along the route is prohibited and has contributed to crashes.

He said HPG-7 will coordinate with the Cebu City government to plan strategic CCTV placements on TCH to identify and penalize violators, in addition to stationing traffic enforcers in the area.

With Christmas events, concerts, and tree-lighting activities expected to draw large crowds, Tiu urged the public to reconsider unnecessary travel.

“At rush hours during the holiday season, traffic is congested,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano. “We need to make sure that we should have a lot of patience in driving and if it is not necessary to go out, it is better not to.”

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