Marco Polo Plaza Cebu lights up the season with compassion: “Paskuhan Above the City”

The holiday season officially arrived in spectacular and meaningful fashion as the Marco Polo Plaza Cebu hosted its annual “Lighting of Traditions” ceremony on the evening of November 28, 2025.

The Marco Polo Plaza Cebu invites everyone to participate in its most meaningful holiday tradition, the Tree of Hope, which allows guests to transform their Christmas cheer into tangible community support.

Perched 600 feet above the city, the event, themed “Intertwined Traditions – Paskuhan Above the City,” not only ushered in the festive spirit but also shone a bright light on the enduring strength and generosity of the Cebuano community.

The celebration was steeped in the rich customs of a Filipino Christmas, blending centuries-old traditions with the distinct warmth of Cebuano hospitality. The evening began with echoes of the Fidelis Choir and a spirited performance by Creative Dance Company, performing “Pasko Sa Amoa” (Christmas in our home), setting a cultural tone that resonated throughout the night.

A beacon of hope and community

Following a period marked by back-to-back calamities, the hotel’s celebration became a profound statement of hope and resilience. General Manager Maximilian Schwalbe led the proceedings, emphasizing the deeper purpose behind the glittering display.

“This ceremony is not just about turning on the lights; it’s about standing together as a community in celebration of a very important holiday,” Schwalbe stated. “In this time, Christmas means hope. We want to look forward to the holiday season with renewed wonder, and make this an opportunity to spread hope and compassion.”

He also proudly highlighted the distinctly Filipino-themed decor, noting that it was a celebration of culture and sustainability. The magnificent Christmas tree and the traditional Balay Belen featured native, recycled materials like banig, organza, and poinsettia, all meticulously crafted by local artisans.

16 years of giving: Partnering with GMA Kapuso Foundation

The heart of the “Lighting of Traditions” lay in its commitment to charity. In the spirit of Bayanihan, Marco Polo Plaza Cebu reinforced its 16-year partnership with the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

A substantial donation was formally presented to the foundation, with Executive Vice President and CEO, Ms. Rikki Escudero-Catibog, in attendance. This contribution is for communities devastated by recent disasters, underscoring the hotel’s dedication to making a positive impact on its neighbors.

Ms. Catibog shared the foundation’s ambitious plans, which include the reconstruction of three schools in northern Cebu to aid in the recovery efforts. Furthermore, the foundation is actively engaged in distributing relief goods and organizing a large-scale Christmas gift-giving drive for 1,000 families in Northern Cebu.

Share the light: Join the giving tradition at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu

The Marco Polo Plaza Cebu invites everyone to participate in its most meaningful holiday tradition, the Tree of Hope, which allows guests to transform their Christmas cheer into tangible community support. For a donation of just Php 200, you can hang a personalized ornament on the tree, symbolizing a wish for a brighter future, with all proceeds directly supporting the vital health, education, and disaster relief efforts of the GMA Kapuso Foundation.

By contributing to the Tree of Hope, you embody the spirit of Bayanihan and actively invest in the recovery and future of communities in need, ensuring the light of Christmas brings genuine hope and lasting changes.