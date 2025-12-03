Cebu BPO executives indicted by DOJ for illegal investment solicitation

SEC head office—PHOTO FROM SEC WEBSITE

MANILA, Philippines — Two executives of the Cebu-based Fergus Inc., which is registered as a business process outsourcing (BPO) firm, has been indicted by the Department of Justice (DOJ) for illegally soliciting investments from the public.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) earlier filed a complaint, prompted by reports from Australian clients who had claimed they were defrauded, which resulted to the indictment.

DOJ resolution

The resolution of the justice department dated Sept. 29 said there was enough evidence to indict Fergus president Jefferson Acas Jr. and corporate secretary and chief finance officer Rosemarie Mayorga for violations of Sections 8, 26, and 28 of Republic Act (RA) No. 8799, or the Securities Regulation Code (SRC), in relation to Section 6 of RA No. 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

Prosecutors likewise recommended charging the two officers for violating the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act, in relation to Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act.

READ: In the Know: The cybercrime law

Legal provisions

SRC Section 8 bans selling investments without the SEC authorization. Section 28 also requires groups or individuals selling or dealing in securities to be registered, while Section 26 prohibits the use of any scheme or misleading statements to obtain money or property.

Section 6 of the Cybercrime Prevention Act, meanwhile, slaps higher penalties when the crime is carried out using information and communications technologies.

“Respondents Mayorga and Acas represented that they market a set of e-books or materials that included a software but there was no proof of said e-books or materials,” the resolution read.

“Instead, Fergus operated as a business process outsourcing entity to encourage customers to earn passive income through an automated trading machine which supposedly has the capability to assess the different financial markets and make the best trading decisions for the customers without them having to do the trading themselves for a minimum investment amount of $250,” it added.

According to the SEC, while Fergus was duly registered with the commission as a BPO firm, its incorporation papers did not authorize it to collect investments from the public./ dda

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP