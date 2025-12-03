SRP drainage, traffic plan: Cebu City begins studies after 6 years

This 2018 photo shows a person throwing collected plastics that clogged a drainage hole and caused flooding along the street of MJ Cuenco after heavy rain. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After six years of stalled proposals and worsening flooding risks, Cebu City has finally begun the long-delayed comprehensive drainage and traffic master planning for the South Road Properties (SRP).

The City Government and SRP’s active locators formally agreed on Tuesday, December 2, to begin the SRP Drainage Master Plan Study today, December 3.

The confirmation was made during a coordination meeting with Mayor Nestor Archival at the South Road Properties Management Office (SRPMO).

READ: Cebu needs master drainage plan badly after deadly Tino-triggered floods

Drainage Master Plan study

The drainage master plan will be conducted by MGR Consultancy and Allied Services, Inc., whose team begins its field survey today. The study is expected to be completed in three months.

Dr. Belmore Mejares of MGR Consultancy said the survey work must proceed without interruption, requesting logistical support from the city.

“We will begin the survey today so we can address the concerns of our locators. We only request personnel who can accompany us to prevent interruptions while we conduct the study,” Mejares said.

All consultancy costs for the drainage planning will be paid for by the active SRP locators, not by the Cebu City Government.

READ: Cebu City eyes P10M–P15M study for P8B drainage master plan

MOA to formalize project rollout

To implement the project, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) will be executed among the Cebu City government, the SRP Governing Board, active locators, and MGR Consultancy.

SRPMO Officer-in-Charge Charisse Bayno Penida confirmed that the Cebu City Council approved the tripartite agreement last week, allowing the survey to begin immediately.

The drainage planning was first proposed in 2019, but failed to advance under previous administrations. It is only now moving forward under Mayor Archival’s term.

READ: DPWH to implement Cebu’s 2017 flood control masterplan – Dizon

SRP traffic master plan also underway

In the same meeting, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) announced that the SRP Traffic Management Master Plan, handled by TY Lin International, is already progressing.

Lawyer Kent Francesco, assistant department head of CCTO, Jungoy said the two-year study would cost P5.7 million, which would also be shouldered entirely by SRP locators.

“Based on their timeline, they will submit a technical memorandum in eight weeks. By the fourth month, they will produce the draft report, and toward the end of the same month, the final report will be completed,” Jungoy said. “They will also provide us with a two-year updated report.”

The traffic plan includes the five connecting bridges originally conceptualized by the previous administration and aims to integrate mobility planning as more commercial, residential, and entertainment developments rise in the 300-hectare property.

Temporary closure of Vestil Road

Also discussed was the request of CCTO and SM Seaside management to temporarily close a section of Vestil Road in Barangay Mambaling from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure would speed up construction of the bridge linking SM Seaside to the newly built arena.

Cebu’s flood crisis and years of planning failures

The relaunch of SRP planning efforts comes on the heels of renewed public scrutiny following the catastrophic floods triggered by Typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi), an incident that officials said could have been mitigated had drainage master plans been implemented earlier.

Cebu Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco earlier urged the revival of the Metro Cebu Flood and Drainage System Master Plan, first drafted in 2013 by DPWH and JICA, but shelved after initial funding in 2018 and 2019.

Soco lamented that national support stalled despite its potential to prevent widespread flood disasters from Danao City to Carcar City.

“What hurts most is knowing — this could have been avoided,” he told the Provincial Board.“Each flood means lost income for workers, damage to small businesses, and families forced to start over.”

He called for the government to abandon “reactionary” disaster response and pursue long-term, science-based planning.

Cebu City’s broader drainage overhaul

The SRP plan is only one component of the city’s larger push to modernize its outdated drainage systems.

The City Planning and Development Office earlier endorsed a P10–15 million feasibility study for a P8.2-billion citywide drainage modernization, noting that the existing drainage master plan, made in 2004 and updated in 2005, is now obsolete.

Only 20 percent of the projects in the old plan were implemented over the course of two decades.

Archival has also directed agencies to pursue complementary solutions, such as detention ponds, rainwater catchments, desilting operations, and proposed dam projects in collaboration with NIA and MCWD.

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