COA tells Capitol: Explain why 3 buildings worth ₱50 million are idle

Cebu Provincial Capitol | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged three Capitol-owned properties worth over P50 million that have lain idle for years and are deteriorating.

In its Annual Audit Report for 2024, the state auditing body told the provincial government to explain the prolonged non-use of the facilities and submit documents proving any lawful transfer to other agencies.

The idle projects include:

the Cebu Provincial Skills Training Center in Naga City, completed in 2018;

the Bahay Pag-asa for Children in Conflict with the Law (CICL), also in Naga City, finished in 2020; and

the Cebu Provincial Dormitory in Capitol Site, Cebu City, completed in 2019.

Together, the projects cost taxpayers P50,428,570.25.

READ: Cebu P6.8M ‘irregular’ foreign travel expenses under COA scrutiny

They had been constructed with the province’s 20 percent development fund but as of December 2024, they have yet to serve their intended beneficiaries, added COA.

The watchdog warned that the prolonged non-use of the facilities contradicts government spending laws, undermines socio-economic goals, and results in waste through depreciation.

Asset values declining

During an ocular inspection on July 23, 2024, auditors found all three buildings unused.

The buildings have continued to depreciate, with the Provincial Accounting Office reporting losses of P3.4 million for the Skills Training Center, P380,302 for the Bahay Pag-asa, and P4.6 million for the provincial dormitory as of June 30, 2024.

COA said the Skills Training Center, completed in 2018, inaugurated in 2019, and rehabilitated in 2022, remains unused despite claims it was intended for turnover to Tesda (Technical Education and Skills Development Authority), a transfer unsupported by documents.

The Bahay Pag-asa, finished in 2020, has also not opened even though a usufruct agreement with the Department of Social Welfare and Development was executed only in July 2024.

COA likewise found that the provincial dormitory, completed in 2019, has never operated.

A usufruct deal with Department of Health Central Visayas and Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center was signed in May 2024, but the province offered no explanation for its prolonged non-use.

State auditors pointed out that Presidential Decree 1445 requires all government resources to be used “efficiently, economically, and effectively.”

They added that Department of Interior and Local Government-Department of Budget and Management Joint Memorandum Circular 2017-1 mandates that development fund-financed projects must be well-planned, ready for implementation, and capable of delivering socio-economic benefits.

READ: COA flags hiring of 92 consultants in Cebu City Hall

Potentially ‘irregular’

COA said the continued idleness of the buildings “defeats the purpose of their construction” and deprives intended users of needed public services.

The commission also warned that without proper justification, the transactions may be deemed irregular.

The audit team recommended that the provincial government explain the prolonged non-use of the facilities and submit documents proving any lawful transfer to other agencies.

During the exit conference, provincial engineers said the Skills Training Center is temporarily being used as storage while awaiting a memorandum of agreement with Tesda.

They also confirmed that the Bahay Pag-asa and dormitory have usufruct agreements with the health and social welfare and development departments, respectively.

But they offered no reasons for non-use of the buildings years after their completion.

COA said the provincial government must act urgently to operationalize the facilities, prevent further deterioration, and ensure that public funds deliver the benefits for which they were allocated.

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