‘Hot, cramped, crowded’: Lives of evacuees one month after Tino

At least 100 families still take shelter at the Talamban Gym and Sports Complex a month after the onslaught of typhoon Tino. | CDN Digital Photo by Airam Limatog

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — For hundreds who escaped typhoon Tino’s floods, life inside Cebu City’s evacuation centers has become a test of patience and endurance.

Displaced residents have found themselves sleeping on barely comfortable floors and enduring the heat inside cramped living spaces.

Jeffrey Panogan, a resident of Sitio Ylaya, said that daily life at the Talamban Gym and Sports Complex remained a struggle nearly a month after the typhoon came and went.

READ: Search and retrieval ops continue for 6 missing in Cebu City after Tino

“Dili ingon nga totally okay. Alimuot kaayo sa mga tent nga maglisod mi og tulog. Usahay ang CR diri mabarado, nya ang tubig dili pod 100 percent nga naa pirmi (It’s not totally okay. It’s so humid in the tents where we can hardly sleep. Sometimes the toilets here get clogged and water supply is intermittent),” he said.

Many evacuees in the gym came from a nearby public school that also served as a temporary shelter.

“Di na mi kagamit ngadto kay gamiton na daw sa mga maestra (We cannot stay in the school anymore because the teachers need the space),” he said.

READ: Liloan PWD missing since Typhoon Tino found dead, laid to rest

The Talamban Sports Complex houses the largest number of evacuees in Cebu City. At least 105 families or about 400 individuals from riverside communities take refuge inside the facility.

Every day is hard

With no homes to return to yet, the evacuees live in modular tents provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Three families are assigned per tent.

This, they say, offers little comfort, especially at night.

“Init, abog, saba. Lisod kaayo, labi na sa mga naay gipamati. Akong usa ka bata gihubak tungod sa di siya ganahan [sa lugar] ug abog,” said Vilma Otapil, another resident from Sitio Ylaya.

(Hot, dusty, noisy. It’s really difficult, especially for those who aren’t feeling well. One of my children had an asthma attack because he couldn’t handle the place and the dust.)

READ: Cebu City to probe into development projects after Typhoon Tino

Although medical aid has been given to the affected families, Vilma said it is not enough to cover their needs.

“Di man mao amo nakuha na tambal kay naa mana siyay maintenance. Wala mi nadawat nga ayuda nga pinansyal [para makapalit og tambal]. Maski piso, wala,” she shared.

(We did not get the medicine we needed. My child has maintenance meds. We haven’t received any financial assistance to buy his medicine either—not even a peso.)

Aside from poor ventilation in the gym, the piling of garbage and the odor from the portable toilets also pose health risks to the evacuees.

City response to evacuees

The city’s Department of Social Welfare Services (DSWS) said it is actively addressing the concerns of the evacuees.

“Gimonitor namo ang ilahang sitwasyon. Kung unsay mga concern nila, modagan ra sila namo dayon,” said DSWS Administrative Aid Jen Lopez.

(We are monitoring their situation. Whatever concerns they have, they can immediately come to us.)

She added that the water supply is refilled when needed, while relief aid continues to cover food and other essential needs.

The department has also requested for additional shower areas, as most evacuees still use the facilities in nearby public schools.

Picking up the pieces, rebuilding

Residents staying in the temporary shelters express their hope to return to their homes soon, especially as the holidays draw near.

Some have been permitted to rebuild on their original site. However, debris and unstable ground must first be cleared before they can safely go back to their communities.

Meanwhile, those whose communities have been designated as no-build zones are awaiting the government’s relocation plans.

“Ang among gihuwat kay hinabang na pinansyal gikan sa gobyerno para sa katong mga na washed out ang balay. Wala pa hangtod karon,” said Waya Sanchez, a Talamban local.

(What we are waiting for is financial assistance from the government for those whose houses were washed out. Until now, we haven’t received anything.)

She shared that they have slowly rebuilt their home in Sitio Ylaya using wood and plastic sheets.

The national government, through the DSWD, previously promised financial aid of ₱5,000 for partially damaged houses and ₱10,000 for totally damaged ones.

Thousands homeless

According to the DSWS, there are 11 evacuation centers active across the city. The local government has recorded 286 families or 1,287 individuals staying in these centers as of Dec. 1, 2025.

Meanwhile, Cebu Province has logged at least 11,000 families displaced by the typhoon.

Among the hardest hit were the northern barangays of Cebu City, where many homes and lives were swept away by the overflow of the Butuanon River.

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