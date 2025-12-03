PRO-7 holds simulation exercises to secure Sinulog, ASEAN events

Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) conducted regionwide simultaneous simulation exercises (SIMEX) on Tuesday, December 2, to test how units respond to emergency scenarios expected in large-scale gatherings such as the Sinulog and the upcoming ASEAN meetings and cultural events in 2026. | Screengrabbed from PRO-7 SIMEX video

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police in Central Visayas conducted simultaneous regionwide simulation exercises (SIMEX) on Tuesday, December 2, as part of its security preparations for Sinulog and the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings in the country in 2026.

According to Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), city and provincial police offices carried out full-scale drills designed to test how units respond to emergency scenarios expected in large-scale gatherings.

The PRO-7 simulation exercises examined operational readiness under a unified command structure and were monitored in real-time from the PRO-7 Command Center, where the regional leadership assessed coordination, communication flow, and deployment efficiency.

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Emergency scenarios performed

Among the scenarios performed were active shooting incidents, hostage-taking, protest rally containment, unattended baggage response, and robbery or hold-up intervention. Each drill measured how quickly units could mobilize and apply established protocols.

The PRO-7 simulation exercises were intended to test interoperability among police units and their ability to synchronize operations with support teams and emergency responders, a requirement for events involving large crowds and foreign delegates.

The activity was led by Regional Director Police Brigadier General Redrico A. Maranan, together with the Command Group and Regional Staff, who observed the regionwide execution of the simulations.

Reinforcing the need for adaptability, coordination

In a statement, Maranan said the full-scale SIMEX was carried out to identify operational gaps and ensure cohesive response capability, especially with Sinulog festivities expected to draw massive crowds and ASEAN activities requiring heightened security.

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“Through these exercises, we make sure that our personnel can quickly adapt, communicate, and deliver the appropriate response. This is part of our commitment to protect everyone who lives, works, and visits Central Visayas,” said Maranan.

PRO-7 said the SIMEX reinforced the need for adaptability and coordination among units as part of its overall security preparation.

The regional office said it would incorporate findings from the PRO-7 simulation exercises into its planning for Sinulog 2026 and the scheduled ASEAN engagements in Central Visayas.

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